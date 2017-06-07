Bettman confirms no NHL player will be participating in the Olympics

Steven Stamkos believes Tampa Bay will serve as a great host for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, but there's somewhere the Lightning superstar would rather be.

The NHL announced last month the All-Star festivities would take place in Tampa Bay, putting yet another nail in the coffin that was the NHL's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

In past years when the NHL participating in the Olympics, they didn't held an All-Star game due to the already condensed schedule from stopping play for two weeks.

In 2018, however, the NHL will not participate in the Olympics and instead hold true their annual calendar.

"It's a little bittersweet," Stamkos told the Tampa Bay Times. "If there's the Olympics, then the (All-Star Game) doesn't come to Tampa, so it's a double-edged sword. If it comes to the point where there's no Olympics, I couldn't think of a better place to host the game. We've proven the hockey market that we are, how great we are. I think it'd be a great time."

Stamkos was named to the 2014 Canadian Olympic team but ultimately was replaced by Lightning teammate Martin St. Louis when his broken leg failed to heal in time for the Games.

The 27-year-old has represented Canada six times in his career, dating back to the 2006 under-18 world juniors, when he was named team captain. He won a gold medal with Canada at last September's world cup of hockey and won another gold with Canada at the 2008 world juniors.

He was limited to just 17 games last season due to a knee injury but has been named to three All-Star Games in his career.