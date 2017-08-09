9 Aug
Stampeders hold steady in CFL Power Rankings
For the first time this season, there are no changes in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings, with the Calgary Stampeders staying ahead of the Edmonton Eskimos and B.C. Lions.
The Eskimos are the only undefeated team in the league, but have a long list of injured players and the Stampeders have the league's best scoring differential, by far.
There was one situation that could have resulted in a notable rankings shift this week, and that was the possiblity of Toronto Argonauts QB Ricky Ray suffering a shoulder injury that would keep him out of the lineup, as initially was feared. At this point, it appears that Ray will have the go-ahead to play this week at Montreal, so any Argos decline will have to wait.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 5-1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF254
-
PA145
-
DIFF+109
-
YDS/GM414.3
-
YDSA/GM352.4
Had a 41-13 lead in the fourth quarter before cruising to a 41-24 win at Toronto. The decisiveness of the win solidifying Calgary's hold on top spot and while a lot of the usual suspects played big roles, so did return ace Roy Finch, who had 243 return yards, including a 103-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), LB Deron Mayo (knee), DE Ja'Garied Davis.
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 6-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF177
-
PA149
-
DIFF+28
-
YDS/GM410.7
-
YDSA/GM328.5
Yes, the Eskimos remain undefeated through six contests, but a five-point home win against winless Hamilton, and another key injury on an ever-growing list doesn't make for a compelling case to return this team to No. 1 right now.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), SB Adarius Bowman (hamstring), RB Travon Van (neck), WR Brandon Zylstra.
B.C. Lions
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 5-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF220
-
PA181
-
DIFF+39
-
YDS/GM421.6
-
YDSA/GM381.7
Speedster Chris Williams returned to action and gives the Lions another playmaker, and they had a 30-0 fourth-quarter lead against Saskatchewan before allowing 15 points to make the final result not quite so punishing. With starting QB Jonathon Jennings pushing to return, the Lions are going to keep the pressure on the Stampeders and Eskimos.
Key Injuries: DB T.J. Lee (elbow), DL DeQuin Evans (back).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 4-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF202
-
PA209
-
DIFF-7
-
YDS/GM375.5
-
YDSA/GM422.2
Six Justin Medlock field goals proved to be the difference at Ottawa, with number six coming at the gun to give the Bombers a 33-30 victory. They utilized almost exclusively short and medium passes, with Ryan Lankford's 79-yard touchdown reception the only passing play longer than 16 yards against the Redblacks.
Key Injuries: LB Ian Wild, DL Tristan Okpalaugo, DB Maurice Leggett (lower body), SB Weston Dressler (lower body).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 3-4
TEAM STATS
-
PF176
-
PA204
-
DIFF-28
-
YDS/GM397.8
-
YDSA/GM347.5
Lost rather decisively at home against Calgary, and it looked like QB Ricky Ray could be out for a while with a shoulder injury, but that bullet appears to have been dodged (for now), so the Argonauts don't lose ground in the rankings, but it's quite a reflection on the East-West imbalance in the league when this 3-4 team with a negative score differential is atop the East Division.
Key Injuries: WR DeVier Posey (leg), DT Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop, DE Cleyon Laing (knee), DE Victor Butler (knee).
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 2-4
TEAM STATS
-
PF156
-
PA164
-
DIFF-8
-
YDS/GM377.0
-
YDSA/GM383.3
It's bad enough being down 30-0, but the Riders also surrendered 547 yards at B.C. and that's definitely not going to cut it when your quarterback is struggling, as Kevin Glenn was in Week Seven. Even so, the Riders didn't lose ground in the rankings this week, so take that silver lining and move on!
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot), LB Glenn Love.
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 2-4
TEAM STATS
-
PF141
-
PA150
-
DIFF-9
-
YDS/GM381.5
-
YDSA/GM392.7
The beauty of being in the East is that the Alouettes are one win behind the Argos for the division lead and hold a game in hand. Not bad considering Montreal's mediocre start to the season, and they have a head-to-head shot at the Argos, in Montreal, this week.
Key Injuries: WR Samuel Giguere (hamstring), RB Tyrell Sutton.
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 1-5-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF194
-
PA202
-
DIFF-8
-
YDS/GM388.9
-
YDSA/GM418.3
Sure, the Redblacks are better than their record, and their point differential suggests as much, but at some point coming close isn't good enough and that's been the story of the Redblacks' season so far.
Key Injuries: RB William Powell, WR Kenny Shaw.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 0-6
TEAM STATS
-
PF118
-
PA234
-
DIFF-116
-
YDS/GM302.0
-
YDSA/GM476.2
Baby steps. The winless Ticats lost at the unbeaten Eskimos, but were in the game the whole way, and QB Zach Collaros had a strong game, passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns (with one interception). Even in a loss, that team-wide performance shouldn't be taken for granted; and yet, it was still not enough to save defensive coordinator Jeff Reinebold's job.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), WR Terrence Toliver (knee)
