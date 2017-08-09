Stampeders hold steady in CFL Power Rankings

For the first time this season, there are no changes in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings, with the Calgary Stampeders staying ahead of the Edmonton Eskimos and B.C. Lions.

The Eskimos are the only undefeated team in the league, but have a long list of injured players and the Stampeders have the league's best scoring differential, by far.

There was one situation that could have resulted in a notable rankings shift this week, and that was the possiblity of Toronto Argonauts QB Ricky Ray suffering a shoulder injury that would keep him out of the lineup, as initially was feared. At this point, it appears that Ray will have the go-ahead to play this week at Montreal, so any Argos decline will have to wait.