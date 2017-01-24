The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday they've signed offensive lineman Pierre Lavertu to a contract extension.

The national made eight starts at centre for the Stampeders last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

"I'm pleased that Pierre has committed to the Stampeders," GM John Hufnagel said in a team release. "I'm looking forward to him being healthy again and getting back in the lineup."

"Pierre is a great communicator and a great leader on our offensive line," Dave Dickenson echoed in the team release. "We're a better team with Pierre in the lineup and we're happy to have him back."

Lavertu was a West Division All-Star in 2015 and has made 29 starts in his three years with the team.

"It was always my goal to return to the Stampeders and I'm very happy to continue my career in Calgary," Lavertu said in the team statement. "From the moment I arrived, I fell in love with the fans and the organization. I feel like we have unfinished business as a team and I'm looking forward to getting back on the field."

The University of Laval product and first overall draft pick in 2014 was scheduled to become a free agent.