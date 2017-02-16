CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed free-agent Canadian receiver Rory Kohlert on Thursday.

Kohlert, 29, of Regina, spent the last five years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He started 71-of-85 regular-season games, registering 160 catches for 1,630 yards and nine touchdowns.

"Rory is an all-around receiver with good pass-catching ability and he's a reliable blocker in the run game," Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement.