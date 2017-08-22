Stampeders stay at No. 1 in CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

Walking the tight rope of close wins finally caught up with the Eskimos, and it's not altogether unexpected given their long and illustrious list of walking wounded. With the defensive line decimated by injuries, Edmonton made a big move to get defensive end John Chick from Hamilton. He has just two sacks in eight games this season, but had accrued 59 sacks over the past previous five seasons.

Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), SB Adarius Bowman (hamstring), RB Travon Van (neck), DE Marcus Howard (leg).