Stampeders stay on top of CFL Power Rankings

For quite a while this season the Eskimos managed to survive their long list of injuries, but it appears to have caught up with them in a big way, as they have now dropped five straight. There is talent here to turn it around, but that starts with a win and the Eskimos just need one to remember what that feels like.

Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), DE Marcus Howard (leg), WR Vidal Hazelton (hamstring).