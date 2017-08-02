Stampeders still tops in CFL Power Rankings

After demolishing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Calgary Stampeders remain the top team in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings, ahead of the unbeaten, but injury-riddled, Edmonton Eskimos.

Movement in the rankings this week comes from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, coming off a big win against Toronto and moving from eight to six. The Montreal Alouettes drop one spot, from six to seven, and the idle Ottawa Redlbacks slide from seven to eight.