2m ago
Stampeders still tops in CFL Power Rankings
After demolishing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Calgary Stampeders remain the top team in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings, ahead of the unbeaten, but injury-riddled, Edmonton Eskimos.
Movement in the rankings this week comes from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, coming off a big win against Toronto and moving from eight to six. The Montreal Alouettes drop one spot, from six to seven, and the idle Ottawa Redlbacks slide from seven to eight.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 4-1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF213
-
PA121
-
DIFF+92
-
YDS/GM421.3
-
YDSA/GM356.3
A 60-1 win over Hamilton is more than enough to hold the number one ranking. With QB Bo Levi Mitchell getting a break in the second half, Andrew Buckley completed all 10 of his passes for 106 yards and a touchdown; not bad for a guy who had completed one pass all of last season. Rookie WR Marken Michel had a monster game, too, with six catches for 190 yards and a touchdown.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), LB Deron Mayo (knee), DE Ja'Gared Davis.
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 5-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF144
-
PA121
-
DIFF+23
-
YDS/GM398.2
-
YDSA/GM325.8
The Eskimos turned back a quality opponent, with a 37-26 win over B.C., and even though they lost another running back to injury, QB Mike Reilly passed for more than 400 yards and had three separate receivers - Vidal Hazelton, Brandon Zylstra and D'haquille Williams - go for more than 100 yards.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), SB Adarius Bowman (hamstring), RB Travon Van (neck).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 4-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF190
-
PA166
-
DIFF+24
-
YDS/GM400.7
-
YDSA/GM387.0
The Lions couldn't keep pace with Edmonton, even though QB Travis Lulay completed 22 of 26 passes, with two incompletions and two interceptions. Can they bounce back at home against Saskatchewan?
Key Injuries: WR Chris Williams (knee), QB Jonathon Jennings (shoulder).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 3-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF169
-
PA179
-
DIFF-10
-
YDS/GM367.4
-
YDSA/GM428.0
RB Andrew Harris punched in a touchdown (or did he?) on the final play of the game to cap the comeback in a 41-40 win against Montreal. Take a successful escape and be optimistic about contributions coming from young receivers Ryan Lankford and Tyron Thorpe, who both caught seven passes against the Alouettes.
Key Injuries: LB Ian Wild, DE Tristan Okpalaugo, DB Maurice Leggett (lower body), SB Weston Dressler (lower body).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 3-3
TEAM STATS
-
PF152
-
PA163
-
DIFF-11
-
YDS/GM409.3
-
YDSA/GM345.1
Ricky Ray passed for 386 yards - he's gone over 300 yards in each game this season - but it wasn't nearly enough in a 38-27 loss at Saskatchewan. There are injuries on both sides of the ball, but the injuries along the defensive line seem to be having the most negative impact.
Key Injuries: WR DeVier Posey (leg), DT Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop, DE Cleyon Laing (knee), DE Victor Butler (knee), RB Brandon Whitaker.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 2-3
TEAM STATS
-
PF141
-
PA134
-
DIFF+7
-
YDS/GM382.6
-
YDSA/GM350.6
When the Riders play like they did against Toronto, they offer a hint of their potential. WR Duron Carter had nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns - one of of which may have been the catch of the year - and QB Kevin Glenn passed for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot).
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 2-4
TEAM STATS
-
PF141
-
PA150
-
DIFF-9
-
YDS/GM381.5
-
YDSA/GM392.7
Losing on the last play at Winnipeg is a hard-luck loss, especially considering that the Alouettes piled up 531 yards and 40 points. That should be good enough to win most weeks.
Key Injuries: WR Samuel Giguere (hamstring), RB Tyrell Sutton.
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 7 | Record:1-4-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF164
-
PA169
-
DIFF-5
-
YDS/GM388.2
-
YDSA/GM418.7
The Redblacks lost a spot during a bye week, which seems like a raw deal, but it would have seemed unduly harsh to knock the Alouettes down two spots for their one-point road loss. An interesting addition: Ottawa has signed ex-Winnipeg receiver/returner Quincy McDuffie.
Key Injuries: WR Kenny Shaw.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 0-5
TEAM STATS
-
PF90
-
PA201
-
DIFF-111
-
YDS/GM294.0
-
YDSA/GM476.8
The season went from bad to worse, as the winless Tiger-Cats were routed 60-1 by a Calgary team that called off the dogs early. Going to Edmonton this week doesn't offer great reason to hope for the beginning of the dramatic turnaround that is needed.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), WR Terrence Toliver (knee).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca