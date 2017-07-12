The CFL released their weekly discipline list Wednesday and Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was among the players to be fined.

Mitchell was fined an undisclosed amount for violating the league's social media policy.

The league didn't specify which social media post was in violation of league rules, but it could have been a tweet sent out July 8, criticizing a penalty call during the Saskatchewan Roughriders' win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

That's a bad BAD call! Where else can the DB hit him? How else can he hit him? #SaskVsHam — Bo Levi Mitchell (@BoLeviMitchell) July 9, 2017

Other players fined in Week 3 include BC Lions defensive lineman Mic'hael Brooks, Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Kristian Matte, Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jean-Philippe Bolduc, and Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder.