MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and Dee Gordon hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning that sent the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Monday night.

Justin Bour also homered for the Marlins, who ended a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia has dropped eight of 10.

Derek Dietrich got it started in the 10th with a one-out triple off the glove of right fielder Ty Kelly. The next two batters were intentionally walked by Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) to load the bases.

After pinch-hitter A.J. Ellis grounded into a forceout at the plate, Gordon lined a single to right-centre for the Marlins' fourth walk-off win of the season.

Drew Steckenrider (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th.

The Marlins nearly won in the ninth after loading the bases with one out. After Christian Yelich struck out, Marcell Ozuna hit a liner off the leg off reliever Hector Neris, and the ball rolled right to first baseman Tommy Joseph.

Nick Williams hit a two-run double during a four-run third that put the Phillies ahead 4-2.

Stanton hit a two-run shot in the first and a solo drive in the fifth, giving him 28 home runs this season. It was his sixth multihomer game of the year and 24th of his career.

Bour's two-run homer in the fifth was his 21st and put the Marlins ahead 5-4.

Philadelphia tied it in the seventh off Kyle Barraclough on a sacrifice fly by Cesar Hernandez, who played in his first game since June 9. Hernandez, sidelined by a left oblique strain, went 1 for 3 with a walk, scored a run and drove in one.

The Phillies loaded the bases in the eighth, but reliever David Phelps struck out Brock Stassi and pinch-hitter Daniel Nava.

PERKINS WITH AN IMPRESSIVE CATCH

Philadelphia left fielder Cameron Perkins made a leaping catch up against the wall on a flyball by Stanton in the seventh despite colliding into centre fielder Odubel Herrera. The two fell to the ground with Perkins still holding onto the ball.

DI MARIA THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria threw out the ceremonial first pitch. His soccer club will be playing in a friendly against Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 26 as part of the International Champions Cup.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Aaron Altherr (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 15 prior to the game and will have an MRI on Tuesday. "We don't think it's anything serious," assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said. "It's just a purely precautionary MRI and we think there's a really good chance he's back by the time the 10 days are up." . OF Howie Kendrick (hamstring) took part in batting practice before the game with the intentions of beginning a rehab assignment later this week.

Marlins: RHP Edinson Volquez (knee) has not pitched since July 5 and is resting before attempting to throw sometime next week. "If we can get past that, then we'll start that process," manager Don Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Manager Pete Mackanin has not yet named a starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (2-3, 7.53) will make his first big league appearance since May 8. Conley is 2-1 with a 1.47 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.