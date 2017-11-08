Toronto quarterback Ricky Ray picked up his fourth division all-star honour while Edmonton pivot Mike Reilly earned his second as the CFL unveiled its East and West all-star teams on Wednesday.

Ray, who also picked up division all-star nods in 2006, 2013 and 2014, is one of 10 Argonauts named to the East team. The veteran quarterback threw for 5,205 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, becoming the fourth player in league history to reach 60,000 career passing yards in the process.

Reilly led the league with 5,830 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Receiver S.J. Green, offensive tackle Chris Van Zeyl, centre Sean McEwen, defensive back Cassius Vaughn, defensive back Rico Murray, defensive tackle Cleyon Laing, defensive end Victor Butler and linebacker Marcus Ball are the other East representatives for the Argos, who finished first in the East with a 9-9 record.

The Calgary Stampeders, tops in the West at 13-4-1 and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, second at 12-6 lead the with seven representatives each.

Centre Ucambre Williams, defensive tackle Micah Johnson, defensive end Charlston Hughes, linebacker Alex Singleton, cornerback Ciante Evans, kicker Rene Paredes and returner Roy Finch were named from the Stampeders.

Blue Bombers selected include rushing leader Andrew Harris, receiver Darvin Adams, offensive tackles Stanley Bryant and Jermarcus Hardrick and defensive backs Chris Randle, T.J. Heath and Taylor Loffler.

Receiver Brandon Zylstra, defensive tackle Almondo Sewell, guard Matt O'Donnell and linebacker Kenny Ladler join Reilly as Eskimos named to the West team.

Saskatchewan is represented by receiver Duron Carter, defensive end Willie Jefferson and defensive back Ed Gainey.

B.C., which finished last in the West and missed the playoffs, is represented by receiver Bryan Burnham, linebacker Solomon Elimimian and punter Ty Long.

On the East team, running back William Powell, receivers Greg Ellingson and Brad Sinopoli, offensive linemen Jason Lauzon-Seguin and Alex Mateas, safety Antoine Pruneau, punter Brett Maher and receiver/returner Diontae Spencer represent defending Grey Cup champion Ottawa, which finished second in the division.

Receivers Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker, guard Ryan Bomben, linebacker Larry Dean, cornerback Richard Leonard and kicker Sergio Castillo represent Hamilton.

Montreal has the fewest all-stars with three: linebacker Kyries Hebert, defensive end John Bowman and cornerback Jonathon Mincy.