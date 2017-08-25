Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, a month after he sustained the season-ending injury in a charity game in Florida.

Knight averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 54 games last season, his sixth in the NBA and third with the Suns. He has averaged 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 382 career games with Detroit, Milwaukee and the Suns.