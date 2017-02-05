Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 6:30pm et from NRG Stadium in Houston. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's game day blog.

--

Atlanta's Walking Wounded

On top of Alex Mack, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones heads into Sunday night's game also far from healthy.

--

The Falcons React to Ryan's MVP Win

Here was the reaction by family members of the Falcons to the announcement of Matt Ryan's MVP win last night.

--

Mack on Track

Alex Mack will not let a fracture in his left leg deter him from competing in the Super Bowl.

Mack to play in Super Bowl with fractured fibula

Atlanta Falcons centre Alex Mack will play with a fractured left fibula in Super Bowl LI.

--

Brady's Family Is Ready

Tom Brady's family is looking forward to a potential fifth Super Bowl triumph for the 39-year-old pivot.

 

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

 

--

The Hall of Fame

In case you missed last night's award ceremony, the 2017 Hall of Fame class is headlined by LaDanian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Jason Taylor and Kurt Warner.

Warner proud of his journey to Hall of Fame

Kurt Warner speaks about the rough times he's been through that got him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and hopes to use the platform to inspire others.

 

 