1h ago
Super Bowl Game Day Blog
TSN.ca Staff
Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 6:30pm et from NRG Stadium in Houston. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's game day blog.
Atlanta's Walking Wounded
On top of Alex Mack, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones heads into Sunday night's game also far from healthy.
The Falcons React to Ryan's MVP Win
Here was the reaction by family members of the Falcons to the announcement of Matt Ryan's MVP win last night.
Mack on Track
Alex Mack will not let a fracture in his left leg deter him from competing in the Super Bowl.
Brady's Family Is Ready
Tom Brady's family is looking forward to a potential fifth Super Bowl triumph for the 39-year-old pivot.
The Hall of Fame
In case you missed last night's award ceremony, the 2017 Hall of Fame class is headlined by LaDanian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Jason Taylor and Kurt Warner.