Swedish winger Filip Sandberg is headed to the NHL, according to his 2015-16 club, HV71.

HV71 made an announcement similar to their release on Tuesday which said defenceman Andreas Borgman had signed in the NHL but didn't announce where. Borgman was later revealed to have joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a two-year contract.

Sandberg scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 52 games during the regular season. He added six goals and eight assists in 16 playoff games as HV71 won the league's championship.

The 22-year-old, who will turn 23 in July, spent the past five seasons with HV71. His 25 points this season were a career-high.

He played for Sweden at both the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships.