Brad Gushue took an early 5-0 lead following the first three ends against Rachel Homan in the last of the quarter-final games at the Everest Curling Challenge in Fredericton on Saturday, and went on to win 8-4.

Gushue stole a point in the second, third, and sixth ends, and while Homan took one point in the fourth, Gushue had increased his lead to 7-1 at the end of the fifth. Homan went on to score a big three points in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game within reach and the teams shook hands.

With the win by Team Gushue, they advance to the semi-final rounds taking place on Sunday.

As announced at the end of the draw, it will be Team Koe against Team Epping in the first semi-final airing at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Team Gushue and Team Jacobs at 2 p.m. ET on TSN.

The winning teams from each semi-final game will move on to compete in the final at 6:30 p.m. ET for the chance to claim the winner-take-all $200,000 prize.

Team Homan featured Mat Camm, Jill Officer, and Geoff Walker, while Team Gushue included Cathy Overton, E. J. Harnden, and Lisa Weagle.