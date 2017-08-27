Brad Gushue and his team have won the first ever Everest Curling Challenge after breaking a tie with Team Epping in the final end to win 6-5.

Gushue got off to a strong start, going up 3-0 after the first end. A pair of steals in the fourth and fifth end by Team Epping tied things up and they stayed tied going into the final end. With the hammer, Gushue pulled off a clutch hit-and-stick to capture the title.

With the win, Team Gushue takes home $200,000.

Team Gushue beat Team Jacobs to advance to the final.