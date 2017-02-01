TFC has not received formal offer from China for Giovinco

Toronto FC says it has not received any formal transfer offers for star striker Sebastian Giovinco.

The Italian's agent made headlines recently when he said there was an "important offer" for Giovinco from the deep-pocketed Chinese Super League.

Toronto general manager Tim Bezbatchenko says that has not translated into a formal offer, although Chinese teams have until the end of February to acquire players.

But Bezbatchenko says the team is not interested in selling the former league most valuable player.

Toronto has re-signed veteran French midfielder Benoit Cheyrou to a one-year contract plus an option.