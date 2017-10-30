2h ago
The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - Kings of the hill
How to score with .9 seconds left on the clock
The Kings rule – at least early into the 2017-18 NHL season.
Los Angeles has ridden a surprisingly strong 9-1-1 start all the way to the top of TSN's 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.
Thanks in large part to Jonathan Quick’s league-best goals-against average (1.76) and save percentage (.946), the Kings take over the power ranking crown from the Lightning (No. 3) despite missing injured star centre Jeff Carter.
There has been a different No. 1 every week of the regular season – Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay tied for first before play began in Week 1. The Chicago Blackhawks were tops after the first week of action, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Lightning last week and the Kings are the best in this instalment of the weekly rankings.
The Ottawa Senators (No. 6) are Canada’s top team this week, followed by the upstart Vancouver Canucks (No. 7), who have won four straight and made a big leap from No. 17 a week ago. The Maple Leafs, losers of three of their last four, slip to No. 8 from No. 3 last week.
Rounding out the top five teams are the St. Louis Blues (jumping to No. 2 from No. 4), the 8-1-0 expansion Golden Knights (No. 4) with five straight wins and the young and talented New Jersey Devils (No. 5), led by Taylor Hall (13 points) and rookie blueliner Will Butcher, who has 11.
Also making a big jump is Anaheim – to No. 10 all the way from No. 20.
Meanwhile, the winless Coyotes (No. 31) are stuck in the basement, with the Sabres, Rangers, Oilers, who fall from No. 26 to No. 28, and Canadiens rounding out the bottom-five teams.
Check out TSN Hockey's full list below, along with each team's Score-Adjusted Corsi.
1. Los Angeles Kings
-
2017-189-1-1
-
POSSESSION51.8%
-
LAST WEEK2
The Kings finally lost their first game of the season, but went right back to their winning ways with three in a row, thanks in part to Quick’s heroics in net and Anze Kopitar's play (13 points).
2. St. Louis Blues
-
2017-189-2-1
-
POSSESSION50.7%
-
LAST WEEK4
The state of Florida is all that stands between the Blues and no regulation losses this season. They lost to both the Panthers and the Lightning in the Sunshine state, and that’s it.
3. Tampa Bay Lightning
-
2017-189-2-1
-
POSSESSION51.1%
-
LAST WEEK1
A 4-1 loss to Anaheim ended their NHL-best six-game home winning streak and 11-game point streaks by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.
4. Vegas Golden Knights
-
2017-188-1-0
-
POSSESSION48.1%
-
LAST WEEK5
The Golden Knights have equalled the number of victories the Washington Capitals had in their expansion season in 1974-75 when they were 8-67-5.
5. New Jersey Devils
-
2017-188-2-0
-
POSSESSION47.3%
-
LAST WEEK6
In a season of surprises for the Devils, add Brian Gibbons to the list. He didn’t have a goal since the 2013-14 season, but now has five, equaling his career total in 66 games prior to this year.
6. Ottawa Senators
-
2017-185-1-5
-
POSSESSION46.0%
-
LAST WEEK8
Five of six losses for the Senators have still earned the Senators a point. That includes four shootout losses. Ottawa were participants in five of the NHL’s first 11 shootouts this season.
7. Vancouver Canucks
-
2017-186-3-1
-
POSSESSION49.2%
-
LAST WEEK17
The Canucks are on a four-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 15-5. Anders Nilsson is 3-1 with a .943 save percentage (1.89 GAA) – second-best in the league behind Jonathan Quick.
8. Toronto Maple Leafs
-
2017-187-4-0
-
POSSESSION52.3%
-
LAST WEEK3
It’s not just losing, but losing ugly that's been the problem recently. They’ve lost three of their last four, and allowed 16 goals - giving up 40 in 11 games - in those three losses.
9. Columbus Blue Jackets
-
2017-187-4-0
-
POSSESSION54.2%
-
LAST WEEK10
A 2-1 overtime win over Winnipeg this week gave Columbus 14 points after 10 games, the most they’ve had in franchise history at that mark.
10. Anaheim Ducks
-
2017-186-4-1
-
POSSESSION46.6%
-
LAST WEEK20
An ugly 8-3 loss this week at Florida was sandwiched between four wins. One of those wins included Ryan Miller’s season debut, after a wrist injury had kept him out, in a shootout victory at Carolina.
11. New York Islanders
-
2017-186-4-1
-
POSSESSION50.4%
-
LAST WEEK16
John Tavares has been on a rampage over the last four games. The Islanders won three of them and scored 20 goals. Tavares’s contribution - two hat tricks.
12. Pittsburgh Penguins
-
2017-187-5-1
-
POSSESSION48.8%
-
LAST WEEK11
The Pens have scored just one regulation goal in five straight games and lost two straight. The good: two 2-1 OT wins. The bad: two losses by a 7-1 score. And don't forget that 10-1 pounding on Oct. 5.
13. Winnipeg Jets
-
2017-185-3-2
-
POSSESSION47.2%
-
LAST WEEK14
The Jets exploded for a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. Blake Wheeler had a hat trick after scoring once in his first nine. Connor Hellebuyck is 5-0 with a .937 save percentage.
14. Dallas Stars
-
2017-186-5-0
-
POSSESSION52.8%
-
LAST WEEK9
A major area of improvement for the Stars is their PK. Last year, dead last at 73.9 per cent. This year, second at 92.1 per cent and haven’t allowed a power play goal in seven straight.
15. Chicago Blackhawks
-
2017-185-5-2
-
POSSESSION49.5%
-
LAST WEEK7
The only win the Blackhawks have in their past six was over winless Arizona. The power play is also struggling, with just one goal in 21 chances in their last five games.
16. Nashville Predators
-
2017-185-4-2
-
POSSESSION51.5%
-
LAST WEEK15
Goal scoring has been a recent problem for the Predators. They’ve gone five straight games (2-2-1) during which time they have failed to score more than two goals.
17. Philadelphia Flyers
-
2017-186-5-0
-
POSSESSION48.7%
-
LAST WEEK12
Sean Couturier's career-high in points is 39. But a spot on the top line has changed everything. This year he has 13 points in 11 games and is currently on pace for 97.
18. Minnesota Wild
-
2017-184-3-2
-
POSSESSION46.7%
-
LAST WEEK21
It’s difficult for the Wild to get in a rhythm with so many key injuries . Zach Parise, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle have all missed more than half of Minnesota’s games.
19. Washington Capitals
-
2017-185-6-1
-
POSSESSION48.4%
-
LAST WEEK13
A losing record is obviously not the start the reigning Presidents’ Trophy team was expecting. After their first 12 last year they were 8-3-1. Ovechkin had three assists in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Oilers.
20. Calgary Flames
-
2017-186-6-0
-
POSSESSION50.1%
-
LAST WEEK19
While they won two of their last five games, the Flames failed to score more than two goals in any of them. Mike Smith (.930 save percentage) has done his job, but the offence has not.
21. Carolina Hurricanes
-
2017-184-4-2
-
POSSESSION54.7%
-
LAST WEEK22
The Hurricanes have just one win to show for five home games, though they earned a point in two others. Off-season acquisition Scott Darling is just 3-3-0-2 with a .897 save percentage and 2.70 GAA.
22. Boston Bruins
-
2017-184-3-2
-
POSSESSION51.1%
-
LAST WEEK23
Anton Khudobin has proven to be a reliable backup with a 3-0-1 record. But not much has gone right for Tuukka Rask (1-3, .894 SV%), who lost with one second remaining in OT Saturday.
23. Colorado Avalanche
-
2017-186-5-0
-
POSSESSION48.1%
-
LAST WEEK25
No problems scoring at home for the Avalanche, where they are tied for the league lead at 4.60 per game. The road is a different story where they average 1.83 per game, 28th in the league.
24. Detroit Red Wings
-
2017-185-6-1
-
POSSESSION48.5%
-
LAST WEEK18
Two good things about their 3-2 shootout win over Florida - It ended a six-game winless streak and they established an all-time league record with their 12th-straight shootout win.
25. San Jose Sharks
-
2017-185-5-0
-
POSSESSION54.3%
-
LAST WEEK27
The Sharks completed a five-game eastern trip with a decent 3-2 record, highlighted by five goals in five games from Logan Couture and a .968 save percentage by Martin Jones in three starts.
26. Florida Panthers
-
2017-184-5-1
-
POSSESSION49.1%
-
LAST WEEK24
The good news is that the Panthers are averaging 35.8 shots per game, fourth-best in the league. The bad news is that they’re allowing 36.4, worst in the league.
27. Montreal Canadiens
-
2017-183-7-1
-
POSSESSION52.2%
-
LAST WEEK30
What do the Canadiens and the Titanic have in common? They’re both at the bottom of the Atlantic. But Montreal is showing signs of life with two wins in their last three games.
28. Edmonton Oilers
-
2017-183-6-1
-
POSSESSION55.2%
-
LAST WEEK26
The Oilers are second in the league at 37.3 shots per game and second worst in goals per game at 2.20. Hockey analytics wisdom suggests more goals are going to come.
29. New York Rangers
-
2017-183-7-2
-
POSSESSION48.5%
-
LAST WEEK28
The Rangers got a treat just before Halloween when they called up Boo Nieves and he had three assists in a 5-2 win. They quickly reverted to their scary ways in a 5-4 loss to Montreal.
30. Buffalo Sabres
-
2017-183-7-2
-
POSSESSION47.0%
-
LAST WEEK29
Goal scoring remains a problem, especially at home where the Sabres (losers of two straight) have failed to score more than two goals in any game and have just one win (1-3-1) in five starts.
31. Arizona Coyotes
-
2016-17 RECORD0-10-1
-
POSSESSION48.1%
-
LAST WEEK31
How bad is it? The Coyotes have tied the record with three other teams for the second-longest winless streak to start the season. The all-time record is 15, set by the Rangers in 1943-44.