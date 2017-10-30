The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - Kings of the hill

How to score with .9 seconds left on the clock

The Kings rule – at least early into the 2017-18 NHL season.

Los Angeles has ridden a surprisingly strong 9-1-1 start all the way to the top of TSN's 7-Eleven Power Rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.

Thanks in large part to Jonathan Quick’s league-best goals-against average (1.76) and save percentage (.946), the Kings take over the power ranking crown from the Lightning (No. 3) despite missing injured star centre Jeff Carter.

There has been a different No. 1 every week of the regular season – Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay tied for first before play began in Week 1. The Chicago Blackhawks were tops after the first week of action, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Lightning last week and the Kings are the best in this instalment of the weekly rankings.

The Ottawa Senators (No. 6) are Canada’s top team this week, followed by the upstart Vancouver Canucks (No. 7), who have won four straight and made a big leap from No. 17 a week ago. The Maple Leafs, losers of three of their last four, slip to No. 8 from No. 3 last week.

Rounding out the top five teams are the St. Louis Blues (jumping to No. 2 from No. 4), the 8-1-0 expansion Golden Knights (No. 4) with five straight wins and the young and talented New Jersey Devils (No. 5), led by Taylor Hall (13 points) and rookie blueliner Will Butcher, who has 11.

Also making a big jump is Anaheim – to No. 10 all the way from No. 20.

Meanwhile, the winless Coyotes (No. 31) are stuck in the basement, with the Sabres, Rangers, Oilers, who fall from No. 26 to No. 28, and Canadiens rounding out the bottom-five teams.

Check out TSN Hockey's full list below, along with each team's Score-Adjusted Corsi.