With big-name players changing teams, you can keep informed by checking out the latest updates from our CFL on TSN Football Insiders.

.@BrizzyUL17 will be back with the #AlsMTL! The former Rouge et Or player has signed a new one-year deal. #IsItJuneYet pic.twitter.com/h4gp1ATk01 — #AlsMTL (@MTLAlouettes) February 14, 2017

BREAKING: Free agent punt returner Kendial Lawrence is back in Green and Gold. pic.twitter.com/qx8viTWnMx — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) February 14, 2017

can tell you @REDBLACKS have verbal agreements with DB Adam Berger and LB Ron Omara #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

waiting on some more details but told OL Derek Dennis will be among highest paid linemen in @cfl #cfl @sskroughriders — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

can you tell you Derek Dennis is down to two teams. stay tuned. #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

Wide receiver Kenny Shaw has reportedly agreed to terms with the Ottawa Redblacks. Shaw played the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

Source tells me Kenny Shaw has agreed to terms with the Ottawa Redblacks @CFL — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) February 14, 2017

multiple offers in on OL Derek Dennis. He and agent are mulling concepts right now. Moving fast #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

Ryan Phillips has agreed to terms with #Als — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 14, 2017

Four teams also looking in on DB Emanuel Davis #CFLFA #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 14, 2017

sounds like @Wpg_BlueBombers making a push for DT Drake Nevis @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

HE'S BACK! 🦁



“I’m very happy to be back with the Lions." @_donpolo returns to the Den for 2017! 👊



MORE 👉 https://t.co/SotcgNKIt5 pic.twitter.com/AL05gelIMC — BC Lions (@BCLions) February 14, 2017

--

CFL free agency 2017 is now officially underway

--

Another re-sign in the Den! 🚨@iannuzzimarco is BACK in orange and black through 2018! 🏈



DEETS 👉 https://t.co/OdwXP7WWPZ pic.twitter.com/L22Dlyn7Zx — BC Lions (@BCLions) February 14, 2017

Hearing DB/KR AJ Jefferson could ultimately re-sign with #Argos, but only after he tests #CFLFA #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 14, 2017

Wide receiver Kenny Shaw will apparently test his worth on the free-agent market, per TSN's Gary Lawless. Shaw had a breakout season in 2016 leading the Argos in receiving with 1004 yards.

after lots of back and forth WR Kenny Shaw won't re-sign with @TorontoArgos and will test free agent market @cfl #cfl deep list of WRs — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

TSN's Rick Moffat says that the Montreal Alouettes and possible free agent Jovon Johnson, are engaged in contract talks with just about an hour remaining before free agency begins.

Good news, #Alouettes fans. Talks to keep Jovon Johnson from #CFLFreeAgency are picking up. — Rick Moffat (@RickMoffat) February 14, 2017

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially re-signed national offensive lineman Nolan McMillan, the team announced Tuesday ahead of free agency. On Monday there appeared to be a break in negotiations between the two parties, but no doubt the Redblacks are pleased to retain Nolan who has been an immense contributor on their offensive line since being drafted by the club in 2013.

According to TSN's Gary Lawless, The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are intent on bringing back potential free-agent wide receiver Andy Fantuz. The 33-year-old Fantuz is expected to be sidelined for a considerable portion of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL last year.

told @Ticats have made an offer to WR Andy Fantuz. Fantuz had ACL surgery and will be out for a big chunk of the season. @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

The Montreal Alouettes are expected to retain kicker Boris Bede and defensive lineman Michael Klassen ahead of free agency, reports Lawless.

Expect @MTLAlouettes to sign kicker Boris Bede and DL Michael Klassen before free agency Bell rings at noon et @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

Former B.C. Lions running back Anthony Allen is expected to join the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

The B.C. Lions are expected to keep both wide receiver Marco Iannuzzi and defensive back Ronnie Yell with contracts being signed on Tuesday morning. Iannuzzi's deal will be for two years, while Yell's contract will be a one-year deal, Lalji reports.

Appears as though #BCLions have come to terms with their last 2 pending FAs: Marco Ianuzzi & Ronnie Yell. Expecting signed contacts in am — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 14, 2017

Having re-signed 15 pending FAs, #BCLions don't have much $ room left, but will try to add depth at LB, WR, DL. #CFLFA @bclionsden @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 14, 2017

Sounds like there's been a break in negotiations with @REDBLACKS and OL Nolan McMillan. Not done but they're getting close #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

The 26-year-old MacMillan is one of two high profile Ottawa Redblacks offensive linemen that are slated to become free agents Tuesday. MacMillan has spent his entire three-year CFL career with the Redblacks and helped pave the way to the Redblacks' Grey Cup win last November.

Lawless adds that with the Redblacks putting their salary cap dollars towards a MacMillan deal, a deal with WR Ernest Jackson, the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Player, is unlikely.

With @REDBLACKS putting dollars into McMillan, sounds like they won't have cap space for WR Ernest Jackson @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

Jackson should be a coveted free agent. The 30-year-old finished with 88 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season last year.

Late last week TSN's Gary Lawless reported talks between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and receiver Clarence Denmark were intensifying. On Monday he reported that while the two sides got close to a deal, Denmark is now expected to hit the free agent market.

Doesn't look like @Wpg_BlueBombers and WR Clarence Denmark will get a deal before FA opens. Got close but fell apart due to structure #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 14, 2017

Denmark had a solid season for the Blue Bombers last year, finishing with 705 yards and eight touchdowns in just 10 games.

Last year's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Derek Dennis is expected to hit the open market Tuesday at noon et/9am pt, and when he does expect the Toronto Argonauts to make a significant offer.

According to the Toronto Sun's Scott Mitchell, the Argos are expected to be in on Dennis.

Expect the Argos to make a significant offer to Derek Dennis tomorrow. They’ve spent a lot on O-line already, but they’re not done. #CFL — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMitchellPM) February 14, 2017

In his second season in the CFL, Dennis, from his left tackle position, was part of a Stampeders' line that gave up a league-low 20 sacks.

With McDaniel & Johnson locked up, I would expect the #Stamps are done & all of their pending FAs will go to market (incl Dennis). #CFLFA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 14, 2017

Earlier Monday Stamps GM John Hufnagel reported the team has come to terms with international receiver Marquay McDaniel and international defensive tackle Micah Johnson.

Hearing #Argos WR Diontae Spencer will test #CFL free agency tomorrow. — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 14, 2017

The #Ticats have re-signed national wide receiver Giovanni Aprile to a two-year contract.



DETAILS > https://t.co/R8VikTHth2 pic.twitter.com/IJFCn2II7l — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) February 13, 2017

Hearing #Ticats DB Emanuel Davis will hit the #CFL free agency market. The same goes for #RedBlacks RB, East final star, Kienan LaFrance — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 13, 2017

#CFL sources say #Stampeders and Marquay McDaniel are finalizing details on a new deal. Announcement coming soon — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 13, 2017

The team has re-signed linebacker Jesse Briggs.

📝 | https://t.co/wkb6HXGpy0 pic.twitter.com/1ibkLwfPJz — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 13, 2017

WR Kenny Shaw has an offer from @TorontoArgos and is mulling it over. Still some time left to get it done @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 13, 2017

Hearing Toliver's two-year deal with #Ticats is worth 150K -- before incentives -- in 2017, rising to 160K in 2018 #CFL https://t.co/SYc8UxX1zh — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 13, 2017

Hearing @TorontoArgos have told RB Brandon Whitaker they won't be bringing him back. Looks like LB Cory Greenwood will hit market #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 13, 2017

Sounds like @calstampeders and WR Marquay McDaniel are getting closer. Exchanging proposals. Stamps would to get it down before FA #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 13, 2017

all eyes around #cfl @cfl on @REDBLACKS to see what GM Marcel Desjardins can get done today. He's got a lot of players pending — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 13, 2017