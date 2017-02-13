Feb 13
The latest updates from CFL free agency
TSN.ca Staff
With big-name players changing teams, you can keep informed by checking out the latest updates from our CFL on TSN Football Insiders.
Wide receiver Kenny Shaw has reportedly agreed to terms with the Ottawa Redblacks. Shaw played the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.
CFL free agency 2017 is now officially underway
Wide receiver Kenny Shaw will apparently test his worth on the free-agent market, per TSN's Gary Lawless. Shaw had a breakout season in 2016 leading the Argos in receiving with 1004 yards.
TSN's Rick Moffat says that the Montreal Alouettes and possible free agent Jovon Johnson, are engaged in contract talks with just about an hour remaining before free agency begins.
The Ottawa Redblacks have officially re-signed national offensive lineman Nolan McMillan, the team announced Tuesday ahead of free agency. On Monday there appeared to be a break in negotiations between the two parties, but no doubt the Redblacks are pleased to retain Nolan who has been an immense contributor on their offensive line since being drafted by the club in 2013.
According to TSN's Gary Lawless, The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are intent on bringing back potential free-agent wide receiver Andy Fantuz. The 33-year-old Fantuz is expected to be sidelined for a considerable portion of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL last year.
The Montreal Alouettes are expected to retain kicker Boris Bede and defensive lineman Michael Klassen ahead of free agency, reports Lawless.
Former B.C. Lions running back Anthony Allen is expected to join the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.
The B.C. Lions are expected to keep both wide receiver Marco Iannuzzi and defensive back Ronnie Yell with contracts being signed on Tuesday morning. Iannuzzi's deal will be for two years, while Yell's contract will be a one-year deal, Lalji reports.
The 26-year-old MacMillan is one of two high profile Ottawa Redblacks offensive linemen that are slated to become free agents Tuesday. MacMillan has spent his entire three-year CFL career with the Redblacks and helped pave the way to the Redblacks' Grey Cup win last November.
Lawless adds that with the Redblacks putting their salary cap dollars towards a MacMillan deal, a deal with WR Ernest Jackson, the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Player, is unlikely.
Jackson should be a coveted free agent. The 30-year-old finished with 88 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season last year.
Late last week TSN's Gary Lawless reported talks between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and receiver Clarence Denmark were intensifying. On Monday he reported that while the two sides got close to a deal, Denmark is now expected to hit the free agent market.
Denmark had a solid season for the Blue Bombers last year, finishing with 705 yards and eight touchdowns in just 10 games.
Last year's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Derek Dennis is expected to hit the open market Tuesday at noon et/9am pt, and when he does expect the Toronto Argonauts to make a significant offer.
According to the Toronto Sun's Scott Mitchell, the Argos are expected to be in on Dennis.
In his second season in the CFL, Dennis, from his left tackle position, was part of a Stampeders' line that gave up a league-low 20 sacks.
Earlier Monday Stamps GM John Hufnagel reported the team has come to terms with international receiver Marquay McDaniel and international defensive tackle Micah Johnson.