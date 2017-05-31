Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Analyst Jack Armstrong makes his championship prediction, and shares thoughts on Lonzo Ball, Jerry West and more.

1. WARRIORS OVER CAVS: I'm not very good at predictions, but here goes: Warriors in six. I just think Golden State has too much offensive firepower along with the better overall defence. The Warriors defend the three-point shot well, and that’s the Cavs’ bread and butter. They also have multiple defensive options to make LeBron James have to earn his keep nightly. I just think the Warriors are the better team.

2. LONZO BALL: I really like the comments this past week from his former UCLA teammate Bryce Alford, who defended his backcourt mate in response to questions about his character due to the outrageous behaviour of his father, LaVar. Alford was very supportive of what a terrific teammate he is and said Lonzo is an outstanding person. This comes on the heels of UCLA coach Steve Alford's full support of Lonzo as well. I feel bad for the kid – all this pressure and extra attention is just a distraction. Wait until he gets to the NBA. His father has put a bullseye on his back and it’s totally unnecessary.

3. JERRY WEST (Warriors): The current Warriors advisor has both Los Angeles teams hoping he won't re-sign with Golden State so they can make a run at adding him to their front office. The Warriors are adamant that they want him back. West had a wonderful run as a player and executive with the Lakers, but has no history with the Clippers. Not a bad negotiating position for a guy approaching 80 years old!

4. DANILO GALLINARI (Nuggets): It looks like he's going to opt out of his current deal and become an unrestricted free agent, which makes sense. In today's NBA, his value as a stretch 4/3 man has never been higher. He's an exceptional shooter with outstanding basketball instincts. He’s also a tough competitor who has overcome his injury issues. In the right situation – with an elite point guard and other good shooters – he could be a terrific fit.

5. MARK JACKSON: The New York native and former Knick criticized the direction and decisions of the franchise under Phil Jackson. Can't say I disagree with what he said. The other side of me raises an eyebrow searching for motive. If things come apart in New York down the road, you can fully expect Jackson’s name to be one of the leading candidates for a significant role in the umpteenth reboot in the Big Apple.