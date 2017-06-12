The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed former Toronto Argonauts quarterback Logan Kilgore Monday.

The Ticats made the move after Hamilton Spectator's Drew Edwards reported injuries to projected third stringer Everett Golson and Matt Johnson were more serious than originally believed, according to head coach Kent Austin.

Johnson was released in a corresponding move Monday after it was reported by Edwards he would likely miss the entire season. Golson, according to the report, is not expected to be ready for the team's season opener June 25 against the Argos.

Kilgore appeared in seven games for the Double Blue last season, starting three. The 27-year-old finished 63-114 for 728 yards and two touchdowns to 10 interceptions.