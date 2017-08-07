The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have parted ways with defensive coordinator Jeff Reinebold. The Ticats are 0-6 to start the 2017 season.

TIME TO SAY ALOHA - TO EVERY PLAYER WHO GAVE SO MUCH... I LOVE YOU....LIKE WE TALKED ABOUT AFTER THE EE GAME - YOU WILL WIN BECAUSE OF THE pic.twitter.com/Aow3sJXFX3 — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) August 7, 2017

Drew Edwards of 3downnation.com reported earlier in the day, that Reinebold had lost his defensive coordinator position.

Reinebold was named to the top defensive position in January, after serving as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.

The 59-year-old has extensive coaching experience in the CFL having served as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, as well as serving on the coaching staffs of the BC Lions, Edmonton Eskimos, Montreal Alouettes and Las Vegas Posse.