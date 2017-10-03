The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Dan Morrison to serve as the team's offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Morrison has worked under head coach June Jones twice before his career, first as quarterbacks coach at Hawaii and more recently as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach at Southern Methodist University. The two worked together for a total of 15 years between the two schools from 1999-2014.

"During his seven seasons at Southern Methodist University, Morrison helped Jones implement the “Run and Shoot” offence which re-wrote the school’s record book by setting 13 of the Mustang’s 14 all-time offensive team records," The team's press release read. "His quarterbacks also performed at the highest level, including Garrett Gilbert setting five single-game passing records [total offense (635), plays (81), touchdowns responsible for (7), completions (45), and pass attempts (70)], and Kyle Padron holding the single-season passing touchdown record with 35.

"Prior to his time at SMU, Morrison spent nine years at the University of Hawaii where he produced All-Conference quarterbacks in five of his nine seasons, and mentored NCAA all-time passing leader Timmy Chang and all-time touchdown pass leader Colt Brennan. In 2004, Chang made NCAA history by becoming the all-time passing leader with 17,072 career yards, and in 2007, Brennan, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy race, broke 29 NCAA records, including passing touchdowns in a season (58) and career (131). Overall, Warrior quarterbacks passed for over 40,000 yards and 350 touchdowns under Morrison’s guidance, and their offence ranked in the top five nationally in passing each year."

The move comes just over a month after the Tiger-Cats attempted to hire Art Briles as the team's assistant head coach of offence.