2h ago
Tiger to use TaylorMade equipment
TSN.ca Staff
Tiger Woods will be using TaylorMade golf clubs in 2017.
Woods, 41, had been using Nike equipment since turning pro in 1996, but the sportswear giant left the golf hard goods game late last year. The deal with TaylorMade is for all of Woods' clubs but his putter. His spokeperson told ESPN that the deal is strictly for endorsement and does not include any equity in the company.
A winner of 14 majors, Woods will play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He will tee off with the world's top-ranked player, Jason Day, and Dustin Johnson on Thursday. Day and Johnson also use TaylorMade clubs.
Woods is expected to still wear Nike apparel.