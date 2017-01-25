Tiger Woods will be using TaylorMade golf clubs in 2017.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Woods, 41, had been using Nike equipment since turning pro in 1996, but the sportswear giant left the golf hard goods game late last year. The deal with TaylorMade is for all of Woods' clubs but his putter. His spokeperson told ESPN that the deal is strictly for endorsement and does not include any equity in the company.

A winner of 14 majors, Woods will play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He will tee off with the world's top-ranked player, Jason Day, and Dustin Johnson on Thursday. Day and Johnson also use TaylorMade clubs.

Woods is expected to still wear Nike apparel.