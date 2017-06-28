Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns has bragging rights in the NBA as the No. 1 pick out of Kentucky in 2015 and the 2016 Rookie of the Year award.

But his bravado is carried off the court as well and into the battlefield. The digital battlefield, that is.

In an interview with The Undefeated, Towns talked of his love for video games, mainly Call of Duty, and made a guarantee that he and teammate Andrew Wiggins could defeat any duo in the NBA at the first-person shooter.

“It’s funny that you have two great Call of Duty players on the same team, but we found a way in Minnesota to make it happen,” Towns told Aaron Dodson of The Undefeated. “I guarantee Andrew and I can take any other duo in the NBA.”

A spokesperson for Call of Duty publisher Activision, Towns made an appearance at the Electronic Entertain Expo (E3) for the second consecutive year and had the opportunity to play the franchise’s upcoming title World War II ahead of its release in November. He raved about his relationship with Activision and his experience with the newest Call of Duty title.

“I only like to do things that I truly love, and I loved Call of Duty since I was a young boy. I’ve played every single one,” He said. “To get the chance to work with one of the most prestigious, famous gaming franchises ever is amazing. I can’t wait to have a chance to play this game more, and get to really dive fully into being a Call of Duty gamer again.”

For someone who has grown up with the series, Towns says the new kid on the block could be the best one yet.

“The way I’ve been seeing how this game has been developed, I think [World War II] may be right up there,” he said. “It’s going to be the best one and most memorable one for my generation … it’s one of the most nostalgic-feeling games, with boots to the ground again.”