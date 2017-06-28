Toronto Raptors fans have to be feeling a little uneasy at the moment.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday morning that the New York Knicks are interested in hiring Raptors president Masai Ujiri after parting ways with executive Phil Jackson.

No word yet whether or not this is a possibility, but the lure of the Big Apple would be intriguing for anybody.

The 47-year-old Ujiri has led the Raptors during the most impressive and successful years of their franchise history and has become arguably the most beloved executive in the Toronto sports scene. Losing him would be crushing for many fans and it could also negatively affect the on court product as the Raptors have some big decisions to make this summer, namely what do to with their All Star point guard in Kyle Lowry.

Ujiri has had plenty memorable moments and trades over his eight combined years in Toronto's front office. Take a look at some of the bigger ones in the timeline below.

2007 - Ujiri's first stint in Toronto came in 2007 when the Raptors hired him as the Director of Global Scouting.

2008 - The very next season he was promoted to assistant general manager.

August 27, 2010 - The Nigerian became the first African-born general manager in NBA history when the Denver Nuggets hired him in 2010.

February 22, 2011 - Traded superstar Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks in a three-team, 13 player trade.

2013 - He captured the NBA Executive of the Year award after leading the Nuggets to a 57-25 record.

May 31, 2013 - Signed a five-year contract to become the president and general manager of the Toronto Raptors.

July 10, 2013 - Ujiri quickly became a fan favourite when he sent underachieving former No .1 pick Andrea Bargnani to the Knicks for Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson, a 2014 2nd round draft pick, a 2016 first round pick and a 2017 second round pick.

December 9, 2013 - Sent Rudy Gay, Quincy Acy and Aaron Gray to the Sacramento Kings for Chuck Hayes, Patrick Patterson, John Salmons and Greivis Vasquez. The trade was integral for the Raptors as it helped them capture first place in the Atlantic Division and their first playoff appearance in five years.

April 19, 2014 - Minutes before Game 1 of their opening round series against Brooklyn Nets (the first since 2008) Ujiri tried to pump up the crowd outside of the Air Canada Centre by shouting "F*** Brooklyn!" The fans loved it, but it ended up coming back to hurt Ujiri as the Raptors lost the game and eventually the series.

June 29, 2014 - Traded John Salmons to the Atlanta Hawks for Lucas Nogueira and Lou Williams.

June 26, 2014 - Selected Brazilian Bruno Caboclo with the 20th overall pick. Caboclo has become a fan favourite, but has yet to show too many signs of being an impactful player.

2015 - Finished first in the Atlantic for the second straight year, but had more disappointment in the playoffs as they were swept by the Washington Wizards in the first-round.

June 25, 2015 - Traded Vasquez to the Milwaukee Bucks for Norman Powell and a 2017 first round draft pick. Powell has become of Toronto's most reliable and efficient young players.

July 9, 2015 - Signed Canadian point guard Cory Joseph and power forward DeMarre Carroll to mulit-year deals.

July 15, 2015 - Signed centre Bismack Biyombo to a multi-year contract.

September 27, 2015 - Signed Canadian centre Anthony Bennett.

2016 - The 2015-16 season was the best in Raptors history and they put up an impressive 56 wins and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final after beating the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat in seven game series. The Raps would fall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games, but not before grabbing two games on home court.

June 23, 2016 - Drafted seven-foot centre Jakob Poeltl ninth overall.

July 9, 2016 - Ujiri signed All-Star DeMar DeRozan to a five-year, $139 million contract.

September 2, 2016 - Ujiri signed a multi-year extension to remain the team president. Jeff Weltman became the new general manager of the club.

February 14, 2017 - Sent Terrance Ross and a 2017 first-round pick to Orlando Magic for Serge Ibaka.

February 23, 2017 - Traded Jared Sullinger, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for P.J. Tucker.

2017 - Raptors finished second in the Atlantic for the first time in three years and were swept in the second round by the Cavs.