Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, selected second overall in May's draft, and DeShone Kizer, selected 52nd overall, both shined in their preseason debuts on Thursday night.

However, neither will be moving up their team's depth chart just yet.

Trubisky, who the Chicago Bears traded up to a slot to pick, completed 18 of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. He followed up Mike Glennon, who got the start, and Mark Sanchez, completed just 2 of 8 passes for 20 yards and an interception which was returned for a touchdown. Sanchez was 1-for-4 for four yards.

Despite Trubisky's superior performance, Bears head coach John Fox said Glennon remains the starter entering Week 2 of the preseason.

"Our depth chart is not going to change after one game," Fox said after the Bears' 24-17 loss, per ESPN. "That's a really good defense our first unit went against, probably one of the top three defenses in the league. You have to look at a lot of different things. I can understand how you guys might think [we could make a change], but we're not going to change a whole lot after one game."

Kizer, making his first appearance with the Cleveland Browns, also outplayed his competition in a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

The former Notre Dame star completed 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Starter Brock Osweiler went 6-for-14 for 42 yards and backup Cody Kessler was 5-for-10 with 47 yards passing.

Browns head coach Hugh Jackson, like Fox, said he wasn't ready to make any changes to his depth chart after the team's first game.

“I think it’s way too early to talk about that,” Jackson told ESPN of Kizer jumping into the starting role. “Let’s see it for what it was: the guy made some plays at the end to give us a chance to win, but there’s still things he needs to do better.

“I’m sure he’s the first to tell there’s so many things to clean up. He’s got a lot of work to do, but a night like tonight will give him confidence.”

Four rookie quarterbacks made starts last season, with Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott both opening the season as starters.