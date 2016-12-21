TORONTO - With the 2017 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP returning to Montréal and Toronto from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, TSN announced today the return of World Junior Radio Network, as well as the return of the Esso Brand as presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year. The World Junior Radio Network presented by the Esso Brand complements TSN’s exclusive broadcast coverage of the World Juniors – one of 60+ iconic championships that live on TSN.

Beginning Boxing Day, the World Junior Radio Network presented by the Esso Brand takes over 19 stations across Canada spanning the AM and FM dials – including TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 690 Montréal, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1290 Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1260 Edmonton, and TSN 1040 Vancouver (see below for a complete list of participating stations).

Fans across Canada can tune in wherever they are through the TSN GO and iHeartRadio mobile apps, online at TSN.ca/Radio, and on Sirius XM Satellite Radio.

Produced by TSN Radio - Canada’s largest sports radio network – the World Junior Radio Network presented by the Esso Brand delivers live radio broadcast coverage of 20 games – the most ever for any World Juniors tournament on radio. Highlights include:

• Team Canada’s three pre-competition games

• All four Team Canada preliminary round games

• All four quarter-finals, both semifinals, and the Gold Medal Game (click here for complete schedule)

Pre-game and post-game shows for all Team Canada games are hosted by TSN 1040 Vancouver’s Blake Price, with play-by-play commentator Jon Abbott and analyst Jack Miller delivering the call. Five additional game broadcasts feature TSN 1150 Hamilton host Jim Tatti alongside TSN 1050 Toronto’s Patrick O’Sullivan.

Along with live radio coverage across the World Junior Radio Network presented by the Esso Brand, TSN’s team of Hockey Insiders and experts contribute reports to TSN Radio stations throughout the tournament.

Participating Stations

• CFAX 1070 AM – Victoria

• TSN 1040/1410 – Vancouver

• AM 1150 – Kelowna

• Sportsnet 960 The Fan – Calgary

• TSN 1260 – Edmonton

• News Talk 980 CJME – Regina

• News Talk CJME 101.7 – Swift Current

• News Talk CJME 107.3 – Gravelbourg

• News Talk CJME 107.3 – Weyburn and Estevan

• News Talk 650 CKOM – Saskatoon

• TSN 1290 – Winnipeg

• News/Talk 1290 – London

• 570 NEWS – Kitchener

• TSN 1150 – Hamilton

• TSN 1050 – Toronto

• Extra Talk Sports 90.5 – Peterborough

• TSN 1200 – Ottawa

• TSN 690 – Montreal

• News 95.7 – Halifax

How to Tune In

• Listen live on any of the 19 stations listed above

• Listen live at TSN.ca/Radio

• Listen live via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps

• Listen live on Sirius XM Satellite Radio