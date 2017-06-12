The 117th U.S. Open Championship will open on Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The field is packed full of the world's elite golfers, including the game's top four ranked players in Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

It should be an excellent four days of golf with close competition thanks to a wide-open field and a challenging course, making it that much harder to select the correct winner.

TSN's fantasy golf experts and Team Freedom 55 Financial members gave it their best shot to call golf's second major of the season and you can check out their choices below. You can make your own predictions for the first Major of the season right HERE.

Representing TSN are Jamie Reidel and Bob Weeks.

Group A

JAMIE: Jordan Spieth – He’s not the longest player out there but his work on the greens will serve him well. Another US Open title is well within his grasp.

BOB: Dustin Johnson – Let’s see, he’s No. 1 in the world, the defending champion and was runner-up the year before. Despite the missed cut at the Players, he’s clearly the favourite.

GROUP B

JAMIE: Henrik Stenson – His length will be a key factor here. He hasn’t had the greatest year but he is too good to not be in contention

BOB: Adam Scott – As long as the Aussie can keep his tee ball on the fairway, I think he has a great chance for another major. The rest of his game is solid and he has the discipline to handle a U.S. Open.

GROUP C

JAMIE: Branden Grace – He has top-5s in his last two US Opens so he is battled tested. He also has a perfect US Open game in that he drives it long and straight.

BOB: Kevin Kisner – I’m big on the Kis this week. Six top 10s this year and now 20th in the world, he’s accurate off the tee and hits a lot of greens. Could be a major breakout week.

GROUP D

JAMIE: Bubba Watson – He doesn’t have the greatest record at US Open, but wide fairways are Bubba’s friend and he has good form lately. I like Bubba this week.

BOB: J.B. Holmes – On a long golf course like Erin Hills, you want a big hitter and not many hit if longer than J.B. The trouble is he needs to keep the ball out of the rough, which has not been his strong suit this year. Still, I like his game for this course.

GROUP E

JAMIE: Adam Hadwin – He’s having a solid year and has a great game for the demands of the U.S. Open. He’s sneaky long, hits fairways AND when is putter is on, it’s one of the best in the game.

BOB: Brendan Steele – Has quietly had a solid season with a win and four top 10s. Does everything pretty well and is in the top 65 in Driving Accuracy, Driving Distance and Greens in Regulation. Really good sleeper pick.

GROUP F

JAMIE: Stephan Jaeger – All of you are saying who? He has two wins in the last three weeks on the Web.com Tour and has all but clinched a PGA Tour card for next year. He has the best form of anyone in this group.

BOB: Chez Reavie – The U.S. Open is about hitting fairways and the former RBC Canadian Open champion is 10th in driving accuracy on the PGA Tour. Logged his third top 10 last week in Memphis.



#TeamFreedom Expert Picks

GROUP A

TAYLOR: Dustin Johnson - Hard to go against the best player in the world and defending champ.

ADAM: Dustin Johnson - Hard not to go with the defending champ and the best player in the world.

RYAN: Dustin Johnson - Hard to bet against the defending champ and the world #1.

MATT: Justin Rose - A guy who brings his best stuff to the majors. Finished 2nd to Sergio in an epic battle at the Masters. A former US Open Champion. I like Rose to contend this week.

GROUP B

TAYLOR: Rickie Fowler - He is starting to play really well and it may be his time to shine.

ADAM: Adam Scott - His ball striking is always there. If his putter heats up, he’ll contend.

RYAN: Rickie Fowler - He’s ready to contend again in a major.

MATT: Henrik Stenson - I like his chances to have a great week at Erin Hills. Erin Hills is a links style course. That should give him some extra confidence as he won the British Open last year to collect his first major. If he can get his short game going, he should have a chance to be in the mix on the weekend.

GROUP C

TAYLOR: Jon Rahm - New to the scene, but he has big time game!

ADAM: Louis Oosthuizen - Louis will win another major for sure. Could be this week at Erin Hills.

RYAN: Kevin Kisner - Having a solid season and peaking at the right time.

MATT: Jon Rahm - He is already ranked inside the top 10 in the world after only one season as a pro. One of the best drivers of the ball and a great putter. He is fearless and shown that he can win on tough golf courses as he did so at Torrey Pines earlier in the season. I think he contend in plenty of majors in the years to come.

GROUP D

TAYLOR: JB Holmes - I love bombers and he has some really good putting weeks.

ADAM: Daniel Berger - We play out of the same club in Jupiter - The Dye Preserve. Daniel hits it a mile which will help since Erin Hills will play close to 8000 yards.

RYAN: Bill Haas - His steadiness and experience always make him a threat in a major.

MATT: Rafa Cabrera-Bello - Another Spaniard who has a ton of confidence in his game. He plays well all over the world. A great driver of the ball which will help his chances at the US Open.

GROUP E

TAYLOR: Russell Henley - A bulldog competitor and the US Open seems like a major he can win.

ADAM: Steve Stricker - Hometown event for Stricker. I expect him to play well.

RYAN: Adam Hadwin - Having his best PGA TOUR season to date and he’s ready for this U.S. Open.

MATT: Brian Harman - Harman has had a great season so far. He picked up his first win of the year a few weeks ago at The Wells Fargo Championship. He is a fearless and gritty competitor. I think he will have a solid week at Erin Hills.

GROUP F

TAYLOR: Corey Conners- Excited for my good friend and fellow Canadian….total grinder.

ADAM: Corey Conners - Corey and I were supposed to room together in Wichita at the Air Capital Classic on the Web.com Tour, but it seems he has other plans. I’ll let it slide this time. Corey’s a great player and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s in the mix at the end.

RYAN: Peter Uihlein - Just a hunch.

MATT: Ryan Brehm - He is my darkhorse pick. He hits it a mile. If he can get it in play off the tee than that will give him an advantage on a long, difficult US Open setup.