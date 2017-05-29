TORONTO (May 29, 2017) – The road to the 105th GREY CUP is set to begin as CFL ON TSN primes fans for the kickoff of the 2017 CFL season with exclusive live coverage of four pre-season games. TSN, the exclusive broadcaster of the CFL, begins its pre-season coverage with a THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL matchup featuring the Hamilton Tiger-Cats battling the defending GREY CUP champion Ottawa Redblacks, live in 4K Ultra HD, Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN.

The CFL ON TSN pre-season broadcast schedule* is as follows:

Thursday, June 8 – THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Hamilton @ Ottawa at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, and TSN4K

Sunday, June 11 – Calgary @ Edmonton at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Thursday, June 15 – THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Ottawa @ Montreal at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2

Friday, June 16 – FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Saskatchewan @ B.C. at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

SPORTSCENTRE delivers a comprehensive preview of the 2017 CFL season as TSN’s Matthew Scianitti and Farhan Lalji provide features on each team as they prepare for the regular season. Lalji also sits down for an exclusive interview with Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Vince Young.

SPORTSCENTRE’s CFL ON TSN pre-season coverage will appear on TSN Digital platforms including TSN.ca and the TSN GO app, which will also provide training camp reports, blogs, exclusive video features, and analysis from TSN’s stable of football Insiders and experts, including Lalji, Scianitti, and TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Fans can tune in to TSN Radio stations across the country for comprehensive CFL ON TSN pre-season game coverage on-air, online, and on the go through the TSN GO and iHeartRadio mobile apps. Live radio coverage of the pre-season includes both games featuring the Redblacks on TSN 1200 Ottawa, the Lions game on TSN 1040 Vancouver, the Ti-Cats game on TSN 1150 Hamilton, and the Alouettes game on TSN 690 Montreal.

TSN and RDS are the exclusive Canadian broadcasters of the CFL, delivering live coverage of every regular season game, complete playoff coverage, and the 105th GREY CUP – one of 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – live from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on November 26, 2017.

Exclusive coverage of the CFL ON TSN pre-season is available to TSN subscribers for live streaming and on-demand viewing via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

*Schedule subject to change