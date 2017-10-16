1h ago
Turning over a new Leaf in 7-Eleven Power Rankings
The Reporters: Sens, Leafs, Flames victorious in all-Canadian matchups
Toronto’s meteoric rise from worst to first is complete.
At least in TSN Hockey’s 7-Eleven Power Rankings.
The Maple Leafs, last overall in 2015-16, are first overall in this week’s consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.
Toronto’s reward for finishing 30th two seasons ago was Auston Matthews in the 2016 Draft. He hasn’t just lived up to expectations, he has exceeded them.
After a 40-goal rookie season, Matthews has five goals, including two 3-on-3 winners, and eight points in five games this season.
Rounding out the top five are No. 2 Los Angeles, one of the year’s biggest early season surprises, No. 3 Chicago, No. 4 Tampa Bay and No. 5 Ottawa, which is off to a remarkable 3-0-2 start without captain and best player Erik Karlsson.
Conversely, Edmonton has plunged down the rankings – from No. 3 in the preseason to No. 6 in week one and now to No. 22 in week three.
Check out TSN Hockey's full list below, along with each team's Score-Adjusted Corsi.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs
-
2017-184-1-0
-
POSSESSION57.07
-
LAST WEEK3
Auston Matthews scored his second overtime goal of the season to give Toronto a 4-3 win in Montreal and end a 14-game winless streak against the Canadiens dating back to January 2014.
2. Los Angeles Kings
-
2017-184-0-1
-
POSSESSION51.79
-
LAST WEEK4
After an injury-plagued season in which he played in just 17 games, Jonathan Quick has returned to form, going undefeated in his first four games and sporting a .943 save percentage.
3. Chicago Blackhawks
-
2017-184-1-1
-
POSSESSION47.88
-
LAST WEEK1
The goal-scoring exploits of their first two games (15 goals) couldn’t continue, but it doesn’t matter because Corey Crawford leads the league with a .960 save percentage.
4. Tampa Bay Lightning
-
2017-184-1-0
-
POSSESSION52.47
-
LAST WEEK10
The Lightning are off to a good start, in no small part thanks to Nikita Kucherov, the first Lightning player to score a goal in each of their first five games.
5. Ottawa Senators
-
2017-183-0-2
-
POSSESSION44.71
-
LAST WEEK20
Still without a loss and without Erik Karlsson, the Sens pulled off a Western Canadian sweep for the first time in franchise history, outscoring the Canucks, Flames and Oilers by a combined 14-3.
6. Columbus Blue Jackets
-
2017-184-1-0
-
POSSESSION54.98
-
LAST WEEK7
Both the Blue Jackets and Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky have picked up where they left off last season. Bobrovsky is 4-0 with a .952 save percentage.
7. New Jersey Devils
-
2017-184-1-0
-
POSSESSION48.67
-
LAST WEEK17
Two unexpected rookie scorers have been key contributors in the Devils’ early success: Will Butcher has eight points, and Jesper Bratt - drafted 162nd overall in Round 6 in 2016 - has six.
8. Detroit Red Wings
-
2017-184-1-0
-
POSSESSION48.74
-
LAST WEEK12
The impressive part is that four of their five games have been played on the road, where the Wings have three of their four wins. Henrik Zetterberg has seven points while Mike Green has eight.
9. Vegas Golden Knights
-
2017-184-1-0
-
POSSESSION49.30
-
LAST WEEK11
Vegas is the first expansion team to win their first three games, although expansion teams rarely start off with Stanley Cup finalists such as James Neal and Marc-Andre Fleury in their lineup.
10. Washington Capitals
-
2017-184-1-0
-
POSSESSION46.90
-
LAST WEEK2
Great individual numbers highlight the early going, with nine goals by Ovechkin, 11 assists by Kuznetsov, and 11 points from Backstrom to take the top-three NHL scoring spots.
11. Pittsburgh Penguins
-
2017-183-2-1
-
POSSESSION47.56
-
LAST WEEK13
Matt Murray hasn’t disappointed in his No. 1 role, starting off the season with a 3-0-1 record. And Sidney Crosby is back to form, scoring twice Saturday against the Panthers.
12. St. Louis Blues
-
2017-184-2-0
-
POSSESSION44.58
-
LAST WEEK5
After starting the season 4-0 for only the second time in franchise history, the Blues headed to the state of Florida and lost two straight, with offensive production that has plummeted since opening night.
13. Calgary Flames
-
2017-184-2-0
-
POSSESSION48.99
-
LAST WEEK15
Mike Smith earned a shutout last week that snapped an NHL record 25-game skid in Anaheim that dated back to 2004. Jaromir Jagr recorded his first point as a Flame on Saturday.
14. Winnipeg Jets
-
2017-183-2-0
-
POSSESSION46.21
-
LAST WEEK31
It’s been quite a turnaround for the Jets, winning three in a row after opening with two losses in which they were outscored 15-7. Great Dane Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals in five games.
15. Colorado Avalanche
-
2017-184-2-0
-
POSSESSION51.47
-
LAST WEEK26
Four wins in their first five games is a surprise, as is the team’s top goal scorers with three each: Nail Yakupov, Sven Andrighetto, and supposed-to-have-been traded Matt Duchene.
16. Philadelphia Flyers
-
2017-183-2-0
-
POSSESSION49.64
-
LAST WEEK9
The Flyers lit up Washington in their home opener, winning 8-2, scoring the most goals they’ve had in a home opener since notching nine in 1982. Red-hot Jakub Voracek has nine points.
17. Carolina Hurricanes
-
2017-181-1-1
-
POSSESSION55.64
-
LAST WEEK16
It’s only three games into their season, but managing just one goal in two of those games is not positive. Justin Williams (just two assists) and Jeff Skinner (just two goals) need to up their game.
18. Florida Panthers
-
2017-182-2-0
-
POSSESSION55.61
-
LAST WEEK18
Although Bob Boughner's charges are only outscoring teams by one goal, they’ve outshot them by an average of 10.2 per game, and lead the league with an average of 42 per game.
19. Anaheim Ducks
-
2017-182-3-1
-
POSSESSION45.24
-
LAST WEEK8
The Ducks, losers of two straight, have battled injuries and a weak power play to start the season. They’ve failed to score with the man advantage over their first six games in 21 opportunities.
20. Minnesota Wild
-
2017-181-1-2
-
POSSESSION47.12
-
LAST WEEK21
The bad news is the Wild won just one of their first four. The good news is they earned points in three of those games. The worst news? Injuries to Parise, Niederreiter, Coyle, Foligno and Granlund.
21. Nashville Predators
-
2017-182-2-1
-
POSSESSION50.11
-
LAST WEEK27
The Stanley Cup finalists got off to a poor 0-2 start, but quickly rebounded last week with two wins and an overtime loss in Chicago, killing off all of the Blackhawks’ power plays.
22. Edmonton Oilers
-
2017-181-3-0
-
POSSESSION56.96
-
LAST WEEK6
Since their 3-0 shutout over Calgary, the Oilers are 0-3-0 and have been outscored 14-5. Will McDavid and company find the back of the net against Carolina Tuesday before their three-game road trip?
23. Boston Bruins
-
2017-182-3-0
-
POSSESSION50.94
-
LAST WEEK14
Still no Patrice Bergeron to provide some goal scoring, and finishing off a bad week by coming within 30 seconds of being shut out by castoff Malcolm Subban in a 3-1 loss in Vegas really hurt the Bruins.
24. Dallas Stars
-
2017-182-3-0
-
POSSESSION57.02
-
LAST WEEK24
The offence hasn’t been explosive, but the goaltending has been better this season with Ben Bishop, and the Stars have scored a power play goal in each of their first five games.
25. New York Islanders
-
2017-182-3-1
-
POSSESSION50.67
-
LAST WEEK25
The Islanders’ power play is off to a rocky start, going 0-for-20 over their first six games, but they have managed to score two shorthanded goals. Time for Tavares to crank up the offence.
26. Montreal Canadiens
-
2017-181-3-1
-
POSSESSION55.11
-
LAST WEEK23
The Canadiens have yet to win a game in regulation time - they’re averaging 1.40 goals per game - Carey Price has a substandard save percentage of .885, and the power play has been abysmal.
27. New York Rangers
-
2017-181-5-0
-
POSSESSION46.69
-
LAST WEEK22
Goal scoring has been a problem for the Rangers, who are averaging 2.17 goals per game after finishing fourth last year with 3.09 per game. Should bench boss Alain Vigneault update his resume?
28. San Jose Sharks
-
2017-181-3-0
-
POSSESSION55.19
-
LAST WEEK29
A four-game homestand to start the year hasn’t benefitted the Sharks, who have only one player (Kevin Lebanc) with more than one goal. Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and Joe Thornton have just a point apiece.
29. Vancouver Canucks
-
2017-181-3-1
-
POSSESSION47.60
-
LAST WEEK19
Some early oddities: No player has more than two points, and Henrik Sedin (28 PIM last year) had three minor penalties at three different times over 10 minutes in one period versus Calgary Saturday.
30. Buffalo Sabres
-
2017-181-4-1
-
POSSESSION44.71
-
LAST WEEK28
The Sabres (Jack Eichel's 'sick of losing' rant may have worked) finally got into the win column with a 3-1 defeat of Anaheim in their sixth game, thanks to three different players scoring their first goal of 2017.
31. Arizona Coyotes
-
2016-17 RECORD0-4-1
-
POSSESSION48.91
-
LAST WEEK30
The last remaining winless team has been outscored 22-11. The 4.40 goals per game they’ve allowed is worst in the league. And new head coach Rick Tocchet has already apologized to the fans.