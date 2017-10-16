Turning over a new Leaf in 7-Eleven Power Rankings

Toronto’s meteoric rise from worst to first is complete.



At least in TSN Hockey’s 7-Eleven Power Rankings.



The Maple Leafs, last overall in 2015-16, are first overall in this week’s consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.

Toronto’s reward for finishing 30th two seasons ago was Auston Matthews in the 2016 Draft. He hasn’t just lived up to expectations, he has exceeded them.



After a 40-goal rookie season, Matthews has five goals, including two 3-on-3 winners, and eight points in five games this season.



Rounding out the top five are No. 2 Los Angeles, one of the year’s biggest early season surprises, No. 3 Chicago, No. 4 Tampa Bay and No. 5 Ottawa, which is off to a remarkable 3-0-2 start without captain and best player Erik Karlsson.



Conversely, Edmonton has plunged down the rankings ­– from No. 3 in the preseason to No. 6 in week one and now to No. 22 in week three.

Check out TSN Hockey's full list below, along with each team's Score-Adjusted Corsi.