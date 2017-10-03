If the Minnesota Twins are going to overcome the New York Yankees in Tuesday night's American League wild-card game, they will have to do so without the services of All-Star slugger Miguel Sano.

The 24-year-old outfielder/designated hitter will not be on the roster as the Twins take on the Yankees in the Bronx, the team revealed on Tuesday morning.

Sano fouled a ball off of his shin in an August 18 game and missed the next six weeks of action. He appeared in the Twins' final series of the regular season, going 1-for-8 in three games.

The native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic has five home runs in nine career outings against the Yankees.

In 114 games this season, Sano hit .264 with 28 home runs, 77 runs batted in and an OPS of .859.

Ervin Santana (16-8, 3.28) gets the call for the Twins. He's opposed by Masahiro Tanaka (13-12, 4.74).

This is Minnesota's first appearance in the wild-card game. The Yankees were 3-0 losers to the Houston Astros in 2015.

The winner of Tuesday's matchup will meet the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.