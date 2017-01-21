OTTAWA — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their seventh national senior title Saturday, reclaiming their crown after a two-year hiatus.

The Olympic gold and silver medallists had 203.15 points, a Canadian best-ever score, and brought the crowd at TD Place Arena to its feet with a roaring ovation.

Virtue and Moir stepped away from competing after their silver-medal performance at the Sochi Olympics, but have made a spectacular return going undefeated so far this season.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje won silver with 192.73 points, while Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third with 189.68, to clinch spots on the team for the world championships in Helsinki in March.

Canada has three entries in both ice dance and pairs for the world championships, but just two spots available in both men's and women's singles.