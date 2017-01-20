OTTAWA — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced their return to the Canadian figure skating championships with a victory in the short dance on Friday.

Skating to a medley of Prince music, the Olympic gold and silver medallists scored 84.36 points and brought the TD Place crowd to its feet.

Virtue and Moir stepped away from competition after their second-place finish at the Sochi Olympics, and returned this season in their quest to reclaim their Olympic title.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., were second with 78.92, and take a narrow lead over Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Unionville, Ont., into Saturday's free dance. Gilles bounced back after spending Thursday in bed with the flu. She and Poirier scored 78.15.