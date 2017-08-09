CINCINNATI — Joey Votto extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 14 games, Stuart Turner hit his first major league homer, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Votto had a double and a single off left-hander Travis Wood (2-4), who made his third start since San Diego acquired him in a trade with Kansas City. Turner and Eugenio Suarez each had a two-run homer, and Jose Peraza singled with the bases loaded off Wood, who lasted five innings.

Votto's career high is a 17-game hitting streak last season. He's batting .477 with four homers during the current one.

Asher Wojciechowski (3-1) won his second straight start despite allowing a solo homer by Manuel Margot and a two-run shot by Wil Myers. He gave up seven hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

The Reds are 8-18 since the All-Star break. San Diego has lost five of seven.

The Reds are 2-4 against San Diego with one game left in their series. They haven't won a season series against the Padres since 2012.

REDS ADDITION

Cincinnati claimed RH Luke Farrell off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. They designated utility player Scott Van Slyke for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RF Scott Schebler plans to take batting practice on Thursday as he recovers from a sore left shoulder. He's been sidelined since Aug. 1 and plans to be activated this weekend.

UP NEXT

Padres: RH Dinelson Lamet (6-4) has won his last three starts. He's trying to become the first Padres pitcher to win four in a row since Jesse Hahn in 2014. He has a 1.96 ERA during his winning streak.

Reds: RH Luis Castillo (2-5) makes his 10th major league start and his first against San Diego. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball