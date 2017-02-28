Kirk Cousins is staying in Washington, at least for another season.

Cousins' agent Mike McCartney announced Washington has placed the exclusive franchise tag on his client Tuesday.

The @Redskins have placed the Exclusive Franchise Tag on @KirkCousins8 — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 28, 2017

Washington has now placed the franchise tag on Cousins for two straight seasons, and will pay him nearly $24 million next season if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

If Cousins signs the tag, he will be one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league.

The 28-year-old threw for a career-high 4,917 and 25 touchdowns to 12 interceptions last season. The former fourth round draft pick has 12,113 career passing yards and 72 touchdowns to 42 interceptions in his five seasons with Washington.