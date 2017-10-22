Must See: Jackson's 76-yard pick six off Newton

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer once again. Kizer was pulled in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans after going 12-20 for 114 yards and two interceptions.

Kizer was replaced by Cody Kessler behind centre.

But the bad news didn't end there. Offensive lineman Joe Thomas suffered an arm injury during that same quarter and was helped to the sideline, ending his remarkable 10,363 consecutive snaps played streak.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals got some bad news during the first half in their game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Quarterback Carson Palmer left the game with what the team is calling a left arm injury. He will not return to the game

At the time of his departure, he was 10 of 18 for 122 yards and an interception.

Replacing Palmer is backup Drew Stanton.

Coming into play Sunday, Palmer has thrown for nine touchdowns and six interceptions with a completion percentage of 61.8 in six games.

Miami Dolphins

Jay Cutler has left the Miami Dolphins' game against the New York Jets with an apparent left shoulder injury.

#Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, who landed hard on his left shoulder, is headed to the locker room. Matt Moore is up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Cutler headed to the locker room after landing hard on his left shoulder, and Matt Moore replaced him behind centre for the Dolphins.

Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver Mike Wallace took a hard hit during their game against the Minnesota Vikings and is in the league's concussion protocol. He will not return, the team announced.

WR Mike Wallace (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2017

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have lost first-round pick Malik Hooker late in the first half with what appears to be a right knee injury. He will not return.