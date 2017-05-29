There’s another rotation conundrum approaching for the Toronto Blue Jays.

But unlike the injury-induced problems that led us here, this is a problem no one is going to complain about.

It all starts with Joe Biagini, who’s coming off his finest performance as a starter, spinning a career-high six innings of two-run baseball in a tough-luck loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Making his fifth start of the month, Biagini was impressive in a number of ways.

He made it to 95 pitches, leading manager John Gibbons to say the training wheels are now off and pitch counts are a thing of the past for the right-hander, but it was the mix he used that’s the clearest sign Biagini’s cameo as a starter should, at least eventually, be turned into a permanent residency.

“I did think as the game went on, I thought he got stronger at the end,” Gibbons said. “He’s got the stuff to be a good starting pitcher, and that’s developing.”

According to Brooks Baseball, Biagini, who celebrates his 27th birthday Monday, threw more curveballs (24) and changeups (26) than he had in any of his previous four starts, giving him a four-pitch mix – along with his four-seam fastball (36) and cutter (nine) – that kept a dangerous Rangers lineup off balance for most of the day.

He did give up seven hits, including a home run on a spinning cutter to Joey Gallo, but walked only one and struck out seven.

Biagini called his effort “C-plus, maybe B-minus” but realized the importance of continuing to use his entire repertoire and get through the Rangers’ lineup a third time.

“For me personally, I think that it was important for me to see myself be able to handle the workload and continue to expand,” Biagini said. “I was kind of surprised when I asked how many pitches I had at the end of the sixth inning. I felt like my arm was better conditioned for it and I didn’t feel quite as much of a tanking drop off.”

Biagini seems to have answered the questions about his long-term future, and it would be a shock to not see him come into spring training in 2018 as a rotation candidate.

But the reason this rotation stint could be on borrowed time is the fact J.A. Happ walked past Biagini’s media scrum in the clubhouse Sunday evening on his way to throwing a side session, which likely leads to the 34-year-old lefty returning from an elbow strain Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Not long after, Francisco Liriano struck out seven over 4.1 innings during his Triple-A rehab outing for Buffalo, declaring himself ready to return from left shoulder inflammation.

Alongside Marcus Stroman and Marco Estrada, healthy returns by Happ and Liriano would mean the only starter the Blue Jays are waiting on is Aaron Sanchez and his blister problems, which leaves both Biagini and Mike Bolsinger – Wednesday’s scheduled starter in the series finale against the Reds – in wait-and-see mode.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a starter,” said Biagini, who made 86 starts over four seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization from 2012 through 2015. “I feel pretty comfortable in that role, as I did with the Giants in the minor leagues. But the situation with this team is that there are a lot of guys who are really good and have been doing this for a while and have their roles. I’m not going to feel like I deserve to have a spot over any of those guys. For me, I just kind of know the situation.”

It seems players around the league are taking notice of Biagini’s arsenal, one that has produced a 3.86 ERA as a starter in 23.1 innings thus far.

Devon Travis

“I know when all the guys get to second base and I get to speak to them, their first question is, ‘Who is this guy?’” Blue Jays second basemanrelayed. “He’s got fantastic stuff, man. He’s got a powerful heater, it’s heavy, he’s got a great curveball, he’s got a really good changeup, and he’s got a cutter. He’s getting better and better every single time he goes out there.”