Could size, height and reach ultimately be UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s key to victory when he faces boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas? According to UFC president Dana White, just the visual of the two men together will tell a tale.

“Floyd Mayweather is going to fight at 154 pounds against a monster, Conor McGregor is huge, I don’t think people are really going to realize,” Dana White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Sportscentre. “Wait till they meet face to face for the first time and square off and people see the difference in the size between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.”

Many people are backing Mayweather to make easy work of McGregor, including Vegas oddsmakers that have the undefeated boxer as a -600 money line favourite. White thinks that with a little help from father time, the lightning that McGregor has shown many times to be in his hands in MMA bouts can translate to success in this super fight.

“When two people get in a ring or an Octagon and start throwing punches, anything can happen,” said White. “Floyd Mayweather is 40-years-old, he hasn’t fought in two years, traditionally he has a little trouble with southpaws. Conor McGregor is 28-years-old, much bigger than Floyd Mayweather, very active and has knockout power in both hands.”

“The question is, in a 12-round fight, can Conor McGregor touch Floyd Mayweather, I think he can, and if he does, he will hurt Floyd.”

While the outcome of the fight can be debated, there is no question that even at the early stages of promotion, this matchup is on pace to generate record amounts of money both through the gate, as well as around the world on pay-per-view. While Mayweather Promotions is officially presenting the card, the UFC is also going to make money on the event.

“I think this is going to be the biggest fight in the history of fights,” said White. “We are going to break the record here in North America and I think we’ll break the record in other parts of the world as far as pay-per-view and views go.”

Ultimately, the question on the table is, can McGregor succeed where Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Canelo Álvarez, Manny Pacquiao and a host of other great fighters adding up to an unblemished 49-0 record have failed and topple Mayweather, White believes his fighter has a chance.

“I don’t see Floyd Mayweather as this indestructible, undefeatable guy,” said White. “Is he slick? Can he try to stay away from Conor? Can he move and roll with the punches? Absolutely, but in a 12-round fight, Conor will at least hit him a couple times.”