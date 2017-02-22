HARRISON, N.J. — Kekuta Manneh scored in the 39th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Wednesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final.

Manneh found the back of the net in the 39th minute for the Whitecaps, who were playing their first meaningful game of 2017. Kendall Waston and Christian Techera added assists.

Bradley Wright-Phillips, last season's Major League Soccer Golden Boot winner, responded in the 62nd minute for New York.

Techera was given a red card in the 70th minute after a serious foul.

David Ousted stopped a penalty from Sacha Kljestan in the 47th minute. Luis Robles stopped three shots for the Red Bulls.

The two sides will play the second leg of the aggregate series at B.C. Place Stadium on March 2. The winner of the matchup takes a Mexican opponent in the semifinals — either Tigres UANL or Pumas UNAM.

Vancouver was without four attackers, including Yordy Reyna, Christian Bolanos and Nicolas Mezquida, who are all injured. Designated player Fredy Montero stayed home to prepare for the return leg.