REGINA — Ryley Lindgren scored 3:16 into overtime as the Swift Current Broncos came from behind to defeat the Regina Pats 5-4 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Regina led 5-3 after two periods of play, but Aleksi Heponiemi cut into the deficit 1:11 into the third and Tyler Steenbergen forced extra time when he scored his second goal of the game with just 13 seconds left in regulation.

Kole Gable also found the back of the net for the Broncos (31-20-10), who got a 43-save outing from Taz Burman.

Nick Henry scored once and set up two more for the Pats (44-9-8), who had their three-game win streak snapped. League-leading scorer Sam Steel and Dawson Leedahl each had a goal and an assist while Austin Wagner scored the other.

Jordan Hollett stopped 20-of-25 shots in a losing cause.

Broncos defenceman Sahvan Khaira took a major penalty for charging and was ejected at 14:35 of the second.

Swift Current went 2 for 4 on the power play while Regina scored once on six chances with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 2 BLADES 0

SASKATOON — Zach Sawchenko stopped all 29 shots his way as Moose Jaw blanked the Blades to extend its win streak to six games.

Luka Burzan scored the eventual winner early in the first and Justin Almeida added insurance in the third for the Warriors (38-17-8).

Brock Hamm kicked out 20-of-22 shots for Saskatoon (24-31-8).

Moose Jaw forward Noah Gregor was ejected in the second period after taking a major for kneeing.

---

REBELS 7 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Lane Zoblocki had two goals and an assist and Adam Musil added three helpers as Red Deer toppled the Hitmen.

Carson Sass, Evan Polei, Michael Spacek, Austin Glover and Austin Pratt also scored for the Rebels (26-28-10). Riley Lamb made 22 saves for the win.

The Hitmen (24-28-10) offence came from Matteo Gennaro and Jakob Stukel. Trevor Martin stopped 22-of-29 shots in a losing cause.

Spacek was handed a game misconduct at 10:06 of the third period.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 SILVERTIPS 1

KENT, Wash. — Mathew Barzal scored once and set up three more and Rylan Toth made 20 saves as Seattle snapped Everett's seven-game win streak.

Keegan Kolesar, Luke Ormsby, Anthony Bishop, Ryan Gropp and Elijah Brown also scored for the Thunderbirds (40-18-5).

Connor Dewar was the lone scorer for the Silvertips (38-13-10). Carter Hart gave up three goals on 12 shots in a period of work. Mario Petit made 12 saves in relief.

---

ROCKETS 9 CHIEFS 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reid Gardiner had two goals and two assists while Devante Stephens had a goal and three helpers as Kelowna downed the Chiefs.

Rodney Southam and Carsen Twarynski both struck twice and Dillon Dube and Nick Merkley each had a goal and two assists for the Rockets (37-21-5). Brodan Salmond made 21 saves for the win.

Keanu Yamamoto, Hudson Elynuik, Alex Mowbray, Ty Smith and Riley Woods supplied the offence for the Chiefs (25-27-9). Jayden Sittler took the loss after allowing six goals on 10 shots. Donovan Buskey made a brief appearance, but only stopped three-of-six shots in 18:54 of action before giving the net back to Sittler.

---

ROYALS 3 GIANTS 2

VICTORIA — Vladimir Bobylev's goal 49 seconds into the third stood up as the winner as the Royals handed Vancouver its third straight loss.

Dante Hannoun and Jared Dmytriw also scored for the Royals (35-23-5), who got a 24-save outing from Dylan Myskiw.

Johnny Wesley and Bartek Bison responded for the Giants (19-39-5). Ryan Kubic turned aside 35-of-38 shots in defeat.

---