REGINA — Emil Oksanen scored on the power play in overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Matt Bradley and Sam Steel had goals in regulation time for the Pats (5-4-1), while Tyler Brown made 24 saves for the win.

Conner McDonald and Davis Koch scored for the Oil Kings (4-6-1), while Boston Bilous kicked out 27 shots for Edmonton.

Regina went 2 for 4 on the power play and Edmonton was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 RAIDERS 5 (OT)

BRANDON, Man. — Schael Higson scored 1:32 into overtime to lift the Wheat Kings over Prince Albert.

Tanner Kaspick, Kale Clague, Ben McCartney, Gunnar Wegleitner and Ty Lewis also scored for Brandon (7-2-1).

Sean Montgomery and Cole Fonstad had two goals apiece for the Raiders (3-4-2) and Curtis Miske found the back of the net as well.

---

HURRICANES 3 HITMEN 1

CALGARY — Jordy Bellerive scored on the power play at the 8:17 mark of the third period as Lethbridge sank the Hitmen.

Giorgio Estephan and Zane Franklin also scored for the Hurricanes (4-4-0).

Jakob Stukel replied for Calgary (3-6-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 8 ROCKETS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kieffer Bellows scored twice as the Winterhawks subdued Kelowna.

Skyler McKenzie had a pair of goals for Portland (8-1-0) and Jake Gricius had the winner at 16:26 of the first period. Mason Mannek, Ilijah Colina and Joachim Blichfeld also scored for the Winterhawks.

Gordie Ballhorn and Kyle Topping scored for the Rockets (4-3-2).