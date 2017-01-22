WHL: Paterson has two goals, assist as Blades beat Broncos

SASKATOON — Josh Paterson had two goals and an assist to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday for their fifth straight win in Western Hockey League action.

Jesse Shynkaruk also struck twice for the Blades (20-22-6) while Braylon Shmyr tacked on three helpers. Chase Wouters and Evan Fiala rounded out the attack.

Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and two assists for Swift Current (25-16-8) with Tyler Steenbergen and Dom Schmiemann adding the others.

Brock Hamm made 28 saves for the win in net as Taz Burman kicked out 20-of-25 shots in defeat.

Saskatoon was 3 for 5 on the power play and the Broncos were scoreless on five chances.

---

PATS 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

REGINA — Dawson Leedahl struck twice and Max Paddock stopped 29 shots as the Pats got past Brandon.

Filip Ahl, Austin Wagner and Josh Mahura rounded out the attack for Regina (31-6-7).

Schael Higson and Tyler Coulter scored for the Wheat Kings (23-18-5), who got 42 saves from Logan Thompson.

---

WARRIORS 2 OIL KINGS 0

EDMONTON — Zach Sawchenko stopped all 32 shots he faced as Moose Jaw shut out the Oil Kings for its third win in a row.

Brayden Burke, on the power play, and Yan Khomenko scored for the Warriors (29-12-7).

Josh Dechaine made 27 saves for Edmonton (18-25-4), which dropped its eighth straight.

---

RAIDERS 3 HITMEN 2 (OT)

CALGARY — Brayden Pachal scored the winner in overtime as Prince Albert held on for a win over the Hitmen.

Jordy Stallard and Kolten Olynek, on the power play, gave the Raiders (11-34-5) a 2-0 lead. Nicholas Sanders made 30 saves.

Jakob Stukel, on the power play, and Matteo Gennaro replied for Calgary (17-21-8). Trevor Martin kicked out 23 shots in net.

---

CHIEFS 4 SILVERTIPS 3 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Riley Woods scored the only goal of the shootout and added another in regulation to lift Spokane over the Silvertips.

Hudson Elynuik and Kailer Yamamoto also chipped in during regulation for the Chiefs (20-20-7). Jayden Sittler turned away 24 shots.

Matt Fonteyne, Patrick Bajkov and Lucas Skrumeda supplied the offence for Everett (30-6-9). Carter Hart stopped 17 shots.

---