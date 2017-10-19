WHL: Philips leads Royals to OT win over Oil Kings

EDMONTON — Matthew Phillips scored 4:55 into overtime as the Victoria Royals edged the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Kaid Oliver and Jared Legien had goals in regulation time for the Royals (9-1-1), while Griffen Outhouse made 44 saves for the win.

Colton Kehler and Ty Gerla replied for the Oil Kings (4-6-2). Travis Child stopped 40 shots in net.

Victoria went 0 for 3 on the power play and Edmonton scored on its only man advantage.

---

AMERICANS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Jordan Topping had a goal early in overtime as Tri-City slipped past the Silvertips.

Kyle Olson and Juuso Valimaki also scored for the Americans (7-4-0).

Patrick Bajkov and Matt Fonteyne supplied the offence for Everett (4-7-1).

---

PATS 2 WHEAT KINGS 1

REGINA — Jake Leschyshyn's short-handed goal late in the third period handed the Pats a win over Brandon.

George King also scored for Regina (6-4-1).

Ty Lewis scored for the Wheat Kings (7-3-1).

Brandon's Evan Weinger was given a match penalty for boarding at 4:00 of the second period.

---

GIANTS 6 BLADES 3

SASKATOON — Brendan Semchuk scored twice as Vancouver doubled the Blades.

James Malm registered the game-winning goal for the Giants (4-4-2) at 6:58 of the third period. Milos Roman, Tyler Popowich and Owen Hardy rounded out the attack.

Cameron Hebig had a pair of goals and Libor Hajek scored for Saskatoon (3-6-0).

---

CHIEFS 2 WARRIORS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nolan Reid's power-play goal late in the first period as the Chiefs held off Spokane.

Hudson Elynuik also scored for Spokane (6-5-0).

Tristin Langan responded for the Warriors (7-3-0).