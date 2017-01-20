EDMONTON — Matthew Phillips scored a hat trick and Tyler Soy had four assists to lead the Victoria Royals to a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Thursday night in Western Hockey League play.

Jack Walker, Jared Dmytriw and Chaz Reddekopp rounded out the attack for the Royals (25-18-4), who won their third in a row.

Will Warm, Artyom Baltruk and Trey Fix-Wolansky had goals for Edmonton (18-23-4), which dropped its sixth straight.

Griffen Outhouse made 18 saves for the win in net as Patrick Dea stopped 36 shots in defeat.

Victoria was 2 for 8 on the power play while the Oil Kings scored once on four power-play opportunities.