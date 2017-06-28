Demian Maia will finally get his title shot at UFC 214.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley announced on UFC Tonight that he will put his belt on the line against Maia at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29.



Maia has been heavily favoured to be Woodley's next opponent after defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211 in May for his seventh consecutive win. After his last victory, Maia pleaded with UFC president Dana White to give him a chance to fight for a title for only the second time in his UFC career.

Maia fell to Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in a middleweight title bout at UFC 112 in April 2010.

Woodley aims to defend the welterweight championship the second time in three fights. He retained the title in his first defence by majority draw against Stephen Thompson at UFC 205 and earned his first official defence in the rematch with Thompson at UFC 209.

UFC 214 will be headlined by the long-anticipated rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title.