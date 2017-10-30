Tiger Woods is on the verge of making his return.

Following nine months away from the game, Woods is set to make his return at the 2017 Hero World Challenge scheduled to take place Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in the Bahamas.

I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge. https://t.co/z5tn5aARUY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 30, 2017

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods said in a statement. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury.”

Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since the Farmers Insurance Open in January where he missed the cut. He was not won on tour since 2013.

Off the course, it's been a tough year for the 14-time major winner. On top of his injuries, Woods was arrested back in May after Florida police found his car awkwardly pulled over to the side of the road where they found Woods heavily sedated. He was charged with a DUI.

Over the summer, Woods served as assistant captain for the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey.