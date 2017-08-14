Professional wrestling legend "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has been hospitalized and is "facing tough medical issues," his representatives confirmed late on Sunday night.

“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues," Melissa Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, tweeted on Sunday.

Flair, 68, was admitted to an unnamed hospital on Saturday. Zanoni downplayed the severity of the visit earlier in the weekend, saying it was for "routine monitoring."

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed that Flair was in an intensive care unit.

In his 2004 autobiography, To Be The Man, Flair revealed that he had alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition brought on by excessive alcohol abuse that can lead to heart failure.

A 16-time heavyweight champion, Flair, who made his name with Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1970s, is currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment under its Legends program.

WWE has yet to release comment.

An ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair is set to premiere on November 9.