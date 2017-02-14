The Ottawa Redblacks have reportedly signed former Toronto Argonauts receivers Kenny Shaw and Diontae Spencer.

Shaw eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving with the Toronto Argonauts last season, finishing with 1,004 – and five touchdowns - on 77 receptions.

The 25-year-old Shaw spent the first two seasons of his career with the Argonauts. Shaw played in just two games with no receptions in his rookie season.

Spencer meanwhile, finished with 71 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last year for the Double Blue after missing games early in the season to injury.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Redblacks added Khalil Bass and AJ Jefferson.

Bass joins the Redblacks from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he finished with 82 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

The 26-year-old spent the first two seasons of his career in Winnipeg and accumulated 181 tackles, nine sacks, and three interceptions.

Jefferson comes from the Argos alongside Shaw and Spencer. The 28-year-old finished with 39 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games.