Hamilton Tiger-Cats owner Bob Young released a statement on Tuesday apologizing for the team's decision to hire Art Briles as an assistant head coach.

“We made a large and serious mistake. We want to apologize to our fans, corporate partners and the Canadian Football League," Young said in the release.

"It has been a difficult season and we are searching for answers. This is clearly not one of them. We have listened, we are reviewing our decision-making processes and we will learn. We will go on. We want to thank our fans, partners and the CFL for their help and support.”

The Tiger-Cats announced Briles had been hired on Monday to coach the team's offence. The team then issued a joint statement with the league less than 12 hours later that Briles would not be joining the team.

Briles, 61, was fired in May 2016 as Baylor's head football coach after an investigation discovered the school mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations, including some against football players. Hamilton CEO Scott Mitchell defended the hiring of Briles on Monday, saying the former NCAA head coach deserved a second chance.

Speaking Tuesday, Mitchell called the hire a "poor decision" and said it was a move the team should not have made. He also took responsibility for the hire and said the team focused too much on football and not enough on more important issues.

Mitchell said the team would not hire Briles in the future, but believes the coach will find work elsewhere.