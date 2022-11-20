Senegal and Netherlands complete the first matchday for Group A at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday with the Lions of Teranga set to embark on the tournament without their talisman Sadio Mané.

The Bayern Munich forward and Senegal’s all-time record goal scorer was officially ruled out of the World Cup last week with a leg injury. The injury occurred in the latter stages of Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. There was enough optimism that the 30-year-old Mané would be available at some point during the tournament that he was named on Senegal’s final roster even after the injury, but ultimately, he ended up having tendon surgery in London.

Manager Alou Cissé recognizes the kind of loss that Mane represents for the team.

"We are not just talking about [only] Senegalese people but people around the world and the whole football family is saddened," said Cissé. "He represents the African continent, as well as Senegal. I have received phone calls from around the world. All coaches build teams around their best player, [and] that is also the case for us. We have a strong team as well, with experienced and young players ready to rise to the challenge."

Marseille forward Bamba Dieng could be handed a start in Mané’s absence.

While the focus has been on the loss of Mané, the Oranje are without a significant attacking talent of their own. Barcelona forward Memphis Depay will not feature for the Netherlands in the Senegal match, still recuperating from a hamstring injury. Depay was the Dutch’s leading scorer in qualifying with 12 goals. He was able to return for the Oranje’s early training sessions in Qatar, but Depay will be held out by manager Louis van Gaal for the opener.

Depay says that he will defer to the manager about personnel decisions, including the ones made about himself.

“It's not really about whether I agree with the national coach,” the 28-year-old former Manchester United man said. “It's about his vision, about what's best for the team and for me. I want to contribute, not one game, but the whole tournament. I also have to be honest: sometimes, I need to be protected from myself a little. I want so much.”

With Memphis unavailable, van Gaal will likely turn to a front two of Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn and Vincent Janssen of Antwerp.

Senegal will look to make it three-for-three in World Cup openers. Having only been to two prior World Cups, the Lions of Teranga won their first matches in their previous two appearances. Senegal stunned holders France 1-0 in 2002 in Seoul and were 2-1 victors over Poland in Moscow in 2018.

In their ninth World Cup, the Oranje make their return to world football’s most prestigious competition after missing out on Russia 2018. What bodes well for the Netherlands in Group A is that in every one of their World Cup appearances, the Oranje have made it out of the group stage. The Dutch will be favoured again to emerge from this group, but pre-tournament expectations mean little once the kick-off whistle is blown.

Monday’s match marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides, so there is no historical precedent to draw upon for both teams. Against African competition in the World Cup, the Dutch have never lost, winning three games and drawing one. All three of Senegal’s wins at a World Cup have come against European opposition.

POTENTIAL SENEGAL XI: Eduoard Mendy; Koulibaly, Cissé, Sabaly, Ballo-Torré; Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Dieng, Dia

POTENTIAL NETHERLANDS XI: Noppert; Dumfries, van Dijk, Timber, Aké, Blind; de Jong, Koopmeiners; Gakpo; Janssen, Bergwijn